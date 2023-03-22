Public Museum Selects New Caterer

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM) has named Noble Catering & Events as its new exclusive caterer for external events. Starting May 1, Noble will begin creating customized menus for occasions including weddings, corporate outings and conferences held at the museum, 800 W. Wells St.

The role was previously filled by Zilli Hospitality Group.

“Noble Catering & Events’ commitment to detail and customization will offer a dining experience that complements the uniqueness of hosting an event within MPM’s immersive natural history exhibits—whether the backdrop is butterflies, dinosaurs or ancient civilizations—or within one of the museum’s more traditional event spaces,” said Rebecca Ehlers, vice president of marketing, communications and visitor experience for MPM. “With a team that has been in the Milwaukee-area hospitality industry for more than 20 years, they also bring a wealth of culinary talent and catering experience.”

Noble Catering, a branch of F Street Hospitality, was founded during the pandemic. It’s also the operator of Skylight Bar & Bistro at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway and oversees the menu at Gülden Room, located within Dubbel Dutch hotel, 817-819 N. Marshall St.

“From our start, Noble’s main focus has been to bring our clients’ visions to life,” said Kaelyn Cervero, vice president at F Street Hospitality. “Rather than use set menus, our chefs enjoy the creativity and flexibility of tailoring each dish to the specific needs and theme of each gathering. With so many wonderful exhibits at the museum, we are eager to begin collaborating with the clients to make sure their special occasion stands out.”

As for the museum’s on-site offerings, Meat on the Street recently took over as manager of the café and coffee kiosk. The Filipino restaurant, food truck and catering company sells kabobs, egg rolls and lumpia, as well as taquitos, burritos and hotdogs. Following its debut at the museum, the restaurant expanded its offerings to include slider-sized smashburgers and miniature pancakes with a variety of toppings.

In addition to Noble Catering & Events, F Street Hospitality operates several Milwaukee bars, restaurants and event venues including Pizza Man, Gülden Room and three upcoming concepts at Associated Bank River Center, which are expected to open in spring 2023.

To learn more, or to inquire about planning an event, visit Milwaukee Public Museum online.