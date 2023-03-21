Coyote Hunting Causes Protests in Wauwatosa
Protesters fear other animals will be hurt by steel jawed coyote traps.
Wauwatosa residents have been increasingly speaking out against the killing of coyotes in the Milwaukee-area suburb. Protests have sprung up in the city in recent weeks, headed by the group Direct Action Everywhere (DxE). Local coyotes were blamed after a resident reported that a dog, left unattended, had suffered from puncture wounds. It took four months for police to interview the resident, and no further incidents had been reported. The city nevertheless moved forward with a coyote management plan which involves hiring the company Recon Trapping. The company’s owner, Christopher Wilson, uses steel jaw traps and other methods to trap coyotes.
There is also concern that killing random coyotes could change their pack structure. Due to specialized adaptations, when coyote populations are stressed, their litter sizes go up to replace the losses. Wauwatosa resident Karen Erdtmann said in a DxE press release that responsible dog ownership is also a factor. “When I lived in rural Wisconsin I could hear them calling at night,” said Erdtmann. “I keep a responsible watch on my dog, give shelter to the feral cats, and listen to their beautiful chatter. They are there for a reason, and we need to learn to co-exist.”
Shawn Rossler, a furbearer specialist at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told Wisconsin Examiner that trapping is highly regulated. “The city of Wauwatosa has a coyote management and response plan,” said Rossler in a statement. “Response levels and actions within the plan do include regulated trapping as an option. The use of traps must adhere to the state of Wisconsin trapping regulations, other applicable state statutes or administrative codes, and city ordinances. Trapping in Wisconsin is highly regulated. Our Wisconsin trapping regulations include the use of traps that are selective, of appropriate size for the species, and have been tested through the best management practices.”
Protesters object to coyote hunts after dog injury was originally published by the Wisconsin Examiner.