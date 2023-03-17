Mad Chicken Coming to Northwest Side

A previous plan for restaurant on W. Capitol Dr. was scrapped. New location opening nearby.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee-based Mad Chicken was poised to open a new location on the Northwest Side last year, but those plans fell through. Now, the restaurant is eyeing a new building just a few blocks away.

Mad Chicken would open its third Milwaukee location at 7424 W. Appleton Ave., in the former Wong’s Wok space. The business recently purchased the property for $600,000, according to state real estate records.

The property, located near W. Capitol Dr., includes a 2,187-square-foot building with a drive-thru and a handful of parking spaces.

Co-founder Nabil Mutlaq told Urban Milwaukee that the decision to change locations came about due to plumbing problems at the original building, 7818 W. Capitol Dr. The new restaurant is expected to open in late April or early May.

Mad Chicken sells chicken tenders, wings, sandwiches, wraps, bowls and salads. Side options include waffle fries, onion rings, mac and cheese, coleslaw, mozzarella sticks and fried pickles.

The chain also has restaurants in Greendale and Brookfield, as well as in Green Bay, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Florida. An upcoming location in Germantown is expected to open around the same time as the Milwaukee restaurant.

In addition to Mutlaq, the Mad Chicken team includes Waleed Mohamady, Sarah Kamal, Mohamed Elkady and Ramez Aly.

Hot chicken is a fast-growing trend in the Milwaukee market and beyond — namely for quick-service establishments. California-based Dave’s Hot Chicken has big plans for Wisconsin, while Chick-fil-A is poised to open its first standalone restaurant in the city.

Although Mad Chicken is not unique in its poultry-focused menu, the restaurant touts its use of “unprocessed ingredients” and “all-natural, never frozen, hormone, and antibiotic-free” chicken.

News of Mad Chicken’s Appleton Ave. location was first reported by Sari Lesk.