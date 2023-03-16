Benson’s Group Names Third Ward Restaurant

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Historic Third Ward will soon gain a new restaurant. The Edison, a project of Benson’s Restaurant Group, is slated to open this summer at 322 N. Broadway. The space was most recently home to a Wahlburgers restaurant,

The incoming “sophisticated neighborhood grill” will feature new American dishes and a speakeasy-inspired bar serving local draft beers, wine and cocktails.

“For the past few months, we’ve been hard at work with our partners, skilled executive chefs and staff to create impeccable food and drink offerings and a welcoming gathering place that stands out in the Third Ward,” said David Marcus, CEO of Benson’s. “We can’t wait for the community to experience The Edison for weekday brunch with a colleague, a family gathering for dinner, or a post-work drink at the bar.”

The brunch, lunch and dinner restaurant will serve coal-fired butcher’s cuts and seafood, along with other comfort food dishes. At the bar, guests can expect a curated selection of distilled spirits, craft cocktails, an assortment of local drafts and an approachable wine list.

The restaurant will seat 140 guests indoors and up to 44 on the outdoor patio — located at street level on N. Broadway. The space “captures the true spirit of the Third Ward, featuring warm wood and tall windows while “remaining contemporary and inviting,” Marcus said.

Renderings from RINKA show a mixture of booth and table seating throughout the dining room, with gold-accented chandeliers and live plants; the design is reminiscent of the group’s recently opened The Bridgewater Modern Grill.

In addition to the title and concept, Benson’s on Thursday announced key staff members for the upcoming restaurant. Patrick Erdman, who previously worked with Levy at Fiserv Forum, will act as general manager. Erdman has also held management roles at several fine-dining concepts including The Bartolotta Restaurants.

Steve Gustafson, Benson’s regional executive chef, will oversee menu creation in partnership with Alex Sazama, corporate executive chef. Gustafson most recently led culinary operations at Bridgewater.

Industry veteran Anthony Janssen will join Benson’s as executive chef for The Edison, with Adam Gustavson relocating from Onesto to serve as executive sous chef.

“We have a combination of new faces and tenured team members, all of whom are extremely skilled at their craft, making up The Edison,” Marcus said. “I’m thrilled for what’s in store.”

Along with The Edison, Benson’s Restaurant Group operates Onesto, Smoke Shack and Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria in the Third Ward, as well as AJ Bombers and The Bridgewater Modern Grill.

The Edison is hiring for a variety of front-of-house and back-of-house positions. For more information, view the online application.

The restaurant will be open seven days a week for brunch, lunch and dinner, with happy hour occurring Monday through Friday. Specific hours will be announced at a later date.

