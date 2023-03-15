Two Birds Event Group Will Partner With County Historic Society

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Two Birds Event Group has landed another classic Milwaukee building as a location for its hospitality business. The newest addition, to be called The Society, is located at the Milwaukee County Historical Society, 910 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

The historic building features a high-ceilinged main hall, mezzanine level and a patio overlooking Pere Marquette Park and the Milwaukee River. Two Birds touts the space as an ideal setting for weddings, meetings and corporate events.

“We are excited and grateful for the opportunity to do what we love in an iconic Milwaukee landmark,” said Ramsey Renno, co-owner of Two Birds, in a statement. “We are also excited for current and future clients to experience our brand of award-winning customer service that we’ve gained a reputation for.”

The MCHS building first opened to the public in 1913. The Kirchhoff & Rose architectural firm designed the landmark in the Beaux Arts style, characterized by highly decorative surfaces, stone columns and classic details.

Originally a bank, the structure still houses seven large vaults. It transitioned to a museum and research library when the historical society was founded in 1935.

The Milwaukee landmark is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“The Society was looking for a partner that could help us share our stunning building, but who also valued its history and our mission. We are glad that we’ve found that special combination in Two Birds,” said Mame McCully, executive director of the Historical Society.

Throughout its new chapter as a private event venue, the building will continue to function as a public museum and research library. It also hosts various events and programs that are open to the public.

The center is open Monday and Wednesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the MCHS website, which notes that the building often closes early on Saturdays from May through December for private events, and suggests calling ahead to confirm a closing time.

Renno co-owns Two Birds Event Group with Tyler Curran. The group also operates The Ivy House, Filament and The Starling, as well as Milwaukee Airwaves, a DJ service.

For more information, or to inquire about booking an event, visit the MCHS website.

