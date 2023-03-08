Milwaukee's airport wins second annual award as one of best in North America for its size.

For the second consecutive year, Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport has been recognized by an international airports award as one of the best airports in North America.

The airport received an Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award for “Best Airport by Size and Region Award” from Airports Council International, a worldwide trade association for airports. Milwaukee Mitchell was recognized, along with by Indianapolis International Airport and Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, as the best airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers annually.

The ASQ awards go to airports all over the world and are based on a passenger survey conducted by the airports council. Airport Director Brian Dranzik said during a press conference Wednesday that the airport received “very high marks in many areas of the survey, including our efficiency at check-in, our security screening process, the cleanliness of our facilities, and most importantly, the friendliness of our employees.”

County Executive David Crowley noted that Milwaukee Mitchell was in competition with airports all across North America for the award, adding, “This is an outstanding honor for Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.”

In a statement, the airport said the ASQ awards are considered the “gold standard in measuring passenger satisfaction.” Airports are ranked across 30 performance indicators and the best airport award goes to those that have the highest scores on the passenger satisfaction surveys.

In 2022, Conde Nast Traveler awarded Milwaukee Mitchell a Readers’ Choice Award and it also received a very high score on the annual J.D. Power North America Airport Satisfaction Study.