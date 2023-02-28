Food & Froth Gala Returns to Public Museum

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

After a two-year hiatus, Milwaukee Public Museum is bringing back its Food & Froth fundraiser, offering guests the chance to enjoy food, drink and live music against the backdrop of dinosaurs, butterflies, ancient civilizations and more.

The event, presented by Potawatomi Casino, will take place on Saturday, March 11 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the museum, 800 W. Wells St. The fundraiser, now in its 23rd installment, supports MPM’s exhibits, educational programming and community outreach efforts.

This year’s fundraiser will feature more than 170 craft beers, ciders and meads from approximately 60 breweries including newcomers Bay View-based Torzala Brewing Co. and Westown‘s Pilot Project Brewing.

Guests can also expect to sample dishes from local restaurants, caterers and small businesses including MPM’s incoming cafe operator, Meat on the Street. The Filipino restaurant announced last week that it will relocate to the museum later this year.

Other food vendors for the event include Beans & Barley, Dream Dance Steakhouse, Freshchef MKE, Jen’s Sweet Treats, Thunder Bay Grille and Ultimate Confections.

The Hungry Williams — despite its name — will be providing entertainment, not food. The blues band will play the mainstage, while Mike Schneider of The Mike Schneider Band will bring his polka tunes to various exhibits throughout the evening.

General admission Food & Froth tickets are $100 each and include a commemorative, take-home glass, along with aforementioned beer and food samples and live entertainment.

Non-refundable tickets are available online. Food & Froth is a 21+ event. A valid photo ID is required to enter.

Tickets for the VIP experience, including a VIP lounge sponsored by CableCom + Midwest Fiber Networks, early access to the main event floors and VIP-only craft beverage samples, are sold out.

A coat check will be available on the ground floor.