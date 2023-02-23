Portion of Bayshore Parking Garage Collapses

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A portion of a parking garage at Glendale’s Bayshore Mall collapsed early Thursday afternoon, but officials believe no one was injured.

Robert Whitaker, the fire chief of the North Shore Fire Department, said the third floor of the parking garage structure collapsed down at 12:15 p.m. Whitaker said he believes snow on the structure was one of the main factors behind the collapse. Many parts of the Milwaukee area accumulated about 2 inches of a heavy snow/sleet mix Wednesday night during a winter storm.

“We’re not positive snow was the cause of the collapse, but we like to think it’s involved,” Whitaker said.

Two cars were heavily damaged by the collapse, but Whitaker said surveillance video indicated there was no one was around when the collapse occurred.

“We feel based on that video, and also talking to the owners of the two cars that are in the snow pile behind us, that there is no one in that space,” Whitaker said during a press conference following the incident.

Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy said he doesn’t have any concerns about other parking structures at the property, as several businesses and apartments are also located at Bayshore Mall. “We dodged a bullet on this one, we certainly did,” Kennedy said.

“I certainly don’t have any concerns about other structural problems on the property,” Kennedy added.

The parking structure was constructed in 2005. Kennedy said he wasn’t sure when the last inspection of the property was conducted, but he did say Bayshore Mall has its own engineer as well.

Employees at Rocky Rococo who were working when the collapse occurred thought a car had hit the building they were working in, as they said they heard a loud “boom.”

First responders could be seen digging out several feet of snow at 1 p.m. They stopped about an hour later. Whitaker said that was to verify that no one was beneath.

“Luckily, at this point, we have no injuries,” he said.

Whitaker said the Milwaukee Fire Department Heavy Urban Rescue Team and Structure Collapse Unit will be working with the Bayshore’s engineering firm and the manufacturer of the concrete slabs to make sure there’s no danger of future collapse.

Joan Rocamora lives at the apartments at Bayshore. She said there are three total parking garages at the development.

“A lot of cars park here and a lot of people who work in the offices and buildings here will park here,” Rocamora said.

‘We dodged a bullet:’ Portion of mall parking garage collapses in suburban Milwaukee was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.