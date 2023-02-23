Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

When it comes to remote work, a new report indicates the Milwaukee area was slightly above average during the pandemic and that the trend has likely stayed the same.

The Wisconsin Policy Forum, a non-partisan think tank, used data from surveys conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, private polling and other research to compile the report.

Milwaukee County ranked fifth in the state for the percentage of workers, 16 years and older, who said they were primarily working from home; 17.1% of Milwaukee respondents answered “yes” compared to the state average of 14.8%, according to data from the 2021 American Communities Survey (ACS) conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Dane County had the highest rate of remote workers, with 24.4%. But, with the exception of St. Croix, the remaining counties in the top five for remote work were all part of the Milwaukee metropolitan area (Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee).

This was the last year the ACS was properly conducted, according to the policy forum report. But the census bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, introduced in 2020, shows little change since 2021 in Wisconsin remote work. Meanwhile, a survey by Gallup from June 2022 shows that nearly 50% of 8,000 workers surveyed nationally reported “hybrid” work arrangements with time split between the office and home.

Census Bureau data does show that remote work exploded at the start of the pandemic. In 2019, less than 6% of respondents to the ACS were working from home. So the shift in work arrangements is still as new as it is massive.

But, as the report notes, this isn’t the case everywhere. The report states that differences in local economies are “likely the primary factor” behind differences in rates of remote workers. As the job sectors that are more “remote-capable” than others make up a larger percentage of the employment mix in places like Dane County than Dodge County.

It’s been widely reported that remote work’s impact is being felt by cities in their downtown office markets and their transit systems. In Milwaukee, 2022 was a rough year for downtown office vacancy. But a handful of large companies, like Fiserv and Northwestern Mutual, have announced major investments in downtown, potentially signaling a turnaround in the coming years.

The transit system, on the other hand, saw its ridership plummet at the outset of the pandemic. And despite slowly regaining some of those lost riders, it has yet to reach pre-pandemic numbers for ridership. Transit system officials hope that new investments in transit technology like the Bus Rapid Transit and a new mobile app and fare system will help ridership return.

You can read the full report on Urban Milwaukee.