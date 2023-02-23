Milwaukee’s Foodiest Happy Hour Goes Vegan

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Crossroads Collective debuted its Milwaukee’s Foodiest Happy Hour last fall, offering guests an evening of food and drink specials, live music and pop-up vendors at the East Side food hall, 2238 N. Farwell Ave.,

The next installment in the series is scheduled for Wednesday, March 1, and will feature a fully plant-based menu. That’s great news for those looking for a tasty kickoff to Meatless March, as well as year-round vegans and omnivores alike.

Attendees of the free event can expect wine tastings hosted by Breakthru Beverage Group; a non-alcoholic cocktail demo by The Counter; a pop-up from The Kind Oasis, a neighboring CBD and delta-8 dispensary; and entertainment provided by DJ Todd and his vinyl record collection.

For $50, guests can experience the foodie tasting package, which offers samplings of dishes, drinks and desserts from all eight of the hall’s vendors, as well as a special guest vendor.

The tasting package includes the carrot for dessert cocktail from The Pharmacy, vegan spaghetti bolognese from Egg & Flour, Triciclo Peru‘s mini soy chorizo empanada, togarashi-crusted shishito pepper skewers from Dia Bom, chunky lentil soup from Ruta’s Cafe, oat milk ice cream from Scratch and non-alcoholic wine from The Counter. Honorary guest vendor Maya Ophelia’s will serve whoopie pies from the business’s pastry arm, Moon Cherry Sweets.

The Foodiest Happy Hour tasting package is non-refundable and is only available for an online pre-order through the Crossroads Collective website.

“Our Milwaukee’s Foodiest Happy Hour series has been a blast, and we’re so excited to bring it back with a plant-based twist,” said Paige Hammond, general manager at Crossroads Collective. “The Foodie Tasting Package, which is only available during these events, allows

us to showcase the best of what Crossroads Collective has to offer by curating the experience of walking from booth to booth to taste one item from each of our restaurant vendors. For the first time, this menu is entirely vegan, and whether vegan or veg-curious, Milwaukeeans will be amazed at how delicious and versatile plant-based can be.”

The term plant-based is generally interchangeable with vegan when referring to food preferences. Those who follow plant-based and vegan diets avoid all animal-derived products including meat, fish, eggs, dairy and honey. Instead, meals are based around fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, legumes, nuts and seeds.

Milwaukee’s Foodiest Happy Hour will take place from 5 p.m. Tickets for the tasting package are available to pre-order online.