Going back to college, helping youth and counting on a new partnership with the state.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley delivered his third state of the county address from the UW-Milwaukee Student Ballroom Tuesday.

It was the first in-person address for the county executive who took office just months into the COVID-19 pandemic. And while he championed county successes and outlined challenges, which is typical fare for an annual address, his overarching message Tuesday was the importance of partnerships for the future of county.

The speech this year fell in the middle of a lobbying push at the state level to secure additional revenue for the county and the City of Milwaukee, both of which face looming financial crises. Crowley bookended his speech with appeals to cooperation and partnership.

Crowley has made racial and health equity the cornerstone of his tenure as county executive. His 2023 address again emphasized the integration of these policies into the county’s daily business. But he also used the speech as an opportunity to highlight his administration’s public health efforts, and recast them, perhaps for an audience that wouldn’t otherwise see their intrinsic value, saying “Public health is public safety.”

Below are some of the major takeaways from the address, listed in the general order of the county executive’s speech.

Crowley Goes Back to College

“It’s an honor to join you all this morning at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the first in-person State of the County Address of my administration. I consider myself lucky to give a speech on the campus in which I’m currently enrolled. As a father, it’s important that I set the example to finish what I’ve started and pass on the value of a college education to our young daughters.”

Crowley is the third consecutive Milwaukee County Executive to be elected having never finished college.

Investing in Mental Health

Crowley declared 2022 the Year of the Youth. While this year did not come with a similar declaration, Crowley mentioned that Governor Tony Evers made 2023 the Year of Mental Health. The county executive noted this would be the first full year of operation for the county’s new $12 million Mental Health Emergency Center, 1525 N. 12th St. He also highlighted a large investment in the county’s largest substance abuse treatment program.

“In the last budget, we doubled down on that philosophy by making a historic $21 million investment in Community Access to Recovery Services – or CARS — to expand the program. CARS provides a variety of services to help adults with behavioral health needs to achieve the greatest possible independence and quality of life by facilitating access to appropriate supports needed on the road to recovery.”

The majority of people seeking substance abuse treatment through the county are referred to the CARS program.

Public Health Starts With Young People

“Public health is public safety – and few understand that philosophy better than Milwaukee County Health and Human Services Director, Shakita LaGrant-McClain,” Crowley said.

The Department of Health and Human Services is the largest agency in county government, with an annual budget of approximately half a billion dollars. It’s responsible for the behavioral health system, aging and disability resources, veterans services and the county’s juvenile justice facility.

Crowley announced the creation of a new youth and family behavioral intervention program.

“Later this year, the DHHS will formally announce the launch of Community Prevention Programs & Family Supports to provide urgent and intentional prevention, diversion, intervention, personal development, and mental wellness support to young people in our community. Our goal is to be highly responsive to youth involved in high-risk behavior. We will immediately connect them with a support system that addresses root causes and offers opportunities, resources, and guidance to change their trajectory. As someone born and raised here, I understand that sometimes our leaders almost sound afraid of our youth. At a young age, I had my life changed by mentors who cared for me and helped me unlock my true power and potential. Too often the needs of our youth are overlooked, their problems don’t get addressed, and as they grow into adulthood they don’t prioritize engaging in civic activity. We want to break that cycle of neglect by empowering youth to promote a more just and equitable society.”

Credible Messengers Can Help End Cycle of Violence

Under Crowley, the county implemented a credible messengers program in 2021 connecting youth at risk of coming into contact with the criminal justice system, or re-entering it, with an adult mentor that has similar life experiences

“I’m talking about mentors like Bridget Whitaker from Safe & Sound and Dawn & Victor Barnett with Running Rebels who’ve dedicated themselves to supporting our youth and ending the cycle of reckless and unnecessary violence in our streets. Together, we’re making an impact in shaping the lives of our young people. Our most recent data shows that more than 75 percent of youth who entered the Credible Messengers program did not re-offend. That is a massive success that wouldn’t be possible without a forward-looking vision and partners who share our goals. Thank you all for the work you’re doing each day.”

More Funding for Opioid Treatment

Crowley highlighted a substance abuse treatment program that will receive additional funding through a settlement with opioid manufacturers and distributors.

“Finally, the [Community Reintegration Center] recently introduced the Medication Assisted Treatment Program which gives residents with an opioid addiction the treatment they need to reduce their dependence on the drug and reduce the chance of overdose once they leave our care.

Partnership With State Needed

“The story of Milwaukee County is simple, when we have the necessary resources, we invest them in our core service areas and make an impact in the lives of the people who live here. We thrive on our partnerships and ability to spur collaboration. However, to keep offering core services like housing, public safety, transportation, and other items that ensure a high quality of life for our residents, Milwaukee County needs a strong partnership with the state of Wisconsin to bring new, additional revenue our way.”

“A strong partnership looks like Milwaukee and Madison working together to make sure the county can continue to fund services along the public safety continuum that improve quality of life for residents. I continue to be encouraged by conversations with the state Legislature and the Governor on local government reform that includes a 1% sales tax for Milwaukee County. We are ready to be a strong partner with our leaders in Madison to ensure the safety of residents living in all 19 municipalities within Milwaukee County.”

Closing Remarks: My Door Is Always Open

“Almost sixty years ago, Martin Luther King visited Milwaukee and reminded us that ‘All people of goodwill must work together in a very vigorous and determined manner’ to solve the problems of his era. Today, we have the same responsibility. Thank you all for being people of goodwill and being dedicated to improving life for the people of Milwaukee County. And for others, who may not have gotten on board with our vision just yet. I have a message for you: my door is always open. Whether you are in the public, private, or non-profit sector there is always a seat at the table for you to join us in the work to achieve race and health equity. I’m optimistic that we can come together to face all our challenges, improve both the health and safety of our neighborhoods, and move Milwaukee County in the direction of the motto of this great state: forward.”

These lines from Crowley encapsulate the pitch being made to the Republicans who control the state Legislature. The powerful speaker of the Assembly,has previously strictly opposed new revenue or increases in shared revenue for Milwaukee, but recent statements indicate a softening of this position. Though he has also said he wants Milwaukee officials to look at privatizing or combining some government functions of the city and county