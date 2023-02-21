Hemp Dispensary Coming to Third Ward

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Historic Third Ward has its share of eateries, bars, boutiques and even breweries. But there’s at least one type of business the neighborhood has never had — until now.

Co-owners Keefe Olig and Mike Sickler are planning to open the first Milwaukee location for TerraSol, a hemp dispensary offering a range of products containing up to .3% Delta-9 THC.

The new business is slated to open at 240 N. Milwaukee St. The space is currently occupied by the software company [m]pirik, though at one point, the historic building housed an elevator company.

Olig said his goal is to restore the historic charm of the building by removing walls and other additions that have accumulated over the years under previous tenants, while preserving visually-appealing details and items of interest such as “huge, walk-in safes.”

The owners also recruited Dan Beyer Architects, the Milwaukee-based firm, to redesign the space, adding custom cabinets, lighting and decor. Construction is set to begin in March, following city approval, and is expected to total $420,000.

“We’re going to spend a lot of time and money on making the whole idea, to really make it pop and make it memorable,” Olig said.

Olig and Sickler were both pursuing other careers — engineering and IT, respectively — when the 2018 Farm Bill passed, legalizing hemp production, and the partners joined forces and pivoted into business ownership with the intent of highlighting Wisconsin producers.

The pair opened their first retail store in Menomonee Falls in 2018. The Milwaukee location would be the second.

Olig said that he and Sickler are long-time fans of the Third Ward, which influenced their decision to expand to the neighborhood.

“I just love the environment and atmosphere there. And so when we were looking for places to grow, we both really liked the Third Ward’s vibe,” Olig said. “There’s just a lot of things to do in the Third Ward. And I find myself there pretty regularly.”

Once open, TerraSol plans to offer edibles, salves, vape cartridges, flower and more containing up to .3% Delta-9 THC. The majority of products will be sourced from within Wisconsin. Others will come from Colorado.

Olig explained that the offerings at TerraSol are similar, if not identical, to those offered in neighboring states where cannabis is legal.

“What a lot of people don’t realize is a lot of what you buy in other states technically has that .3% Delta-9 — particularly in edibles,” Olig said. “So we actually get a lot of people that come up to us in Wisconsin from Illinois…because it avoids the heavy taxes and limitations on quantities that you can buy.”

The store has already secured its seller’s permits, said Olig, and is only awaiting city approval for occupancy and construction permits. After that, the store will be set to open.

The next few months will be dedicated to construction, said Olig, adding that he hopes to open the Milwaukee store by May.

For more information and updates, visit TerraSol on Instagram. The Menomonee Falls location, N88W15517 Main St., is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m.