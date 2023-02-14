Evers’ Budget Funds Affordable Housing, Tenant Legal Support

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Gov. Tony Evers is proposing a slew of housing initiatives in the 2023-25 budget. These include supporting access to affordable housing, improving the safety of rental units and creating a statewide right to counsel in eviction proceedings. The budget dedicates more than $173 million to bring those policy proposals to life.

“The need for affordable housing is one of the issues I hear most about as I travel across our state,” Gov. Evers said in statement on the proposals. “Whether it’s rehabilitating blighted properties, expanding renter protections, or improving safety and accountability, housing connects the dots between some of the pressing challenges facing our state.”

Situations are becoming increasingly dire for renters across Wisconsin, especially in more populated areas. Waves of evictions have hit renters in Milwaukee County on a periodic basis for months. Last month, according to Eviction Lab, eviction filings were 23% above average in Milwaukee. Although the numbers have gone down this month, 197 evictions were filed in the area last week.

Especially in lower income areas, tenants find it remarkably difficult to hold landlords accountable. Tenants often report properties not being maintained, high rent costs, pests, electrical issues, and numerous other issues. One of Milwaukee’s most notorious property owners, Berrada Properties, is currently being sued by the state Department of Justice over its practices. From 2011 to 2019, over 100 changes to landlord-tenant law were passed in the Wisconsin Legislature. Many of those bills made it more difficult for local governments to hold problematic landlords accountable.

Evers’ proposed budget allocates $5 million to create a Housing Safety Grant Pilot Program. The program would help the city of Milwaukee augment safety measures and transparency for rental properties. It includes the creation of a central, searchable database to allow renters to research a property’s history, more robust property inspection programs, and funding to allow municipalities to help landlords remedy minor violations detected during inspections.

Another $7.25 million would be used to create a pilot program for whole-home upgrades within the city of Milwaukee. Emphasis in the program would be placed on easing energy burdens and creating healthier living environments for low-income households. A municipal Home Rehabilitation Program would also be created using $100 million, to help repair and rehab properties.

Evers is also proposing a modification in landlord-tenant responsibilities, with the goal of balancing rights and protections. These include allowing local governments to limit the types of information a landlord may obtain to consider a tenant, imposing inspection requirements and increasing enforcement programs. Landlords would also be required to disclose certain information to tenants and report information to the municipality. Local governments would also be empowered to impose requirements and fees related to inspections of rental properties and impose moratoriums on evictions.

Legal aid for tenants is also expanded in the proposed budget. Some $60 million would be used to create new civil legal assistance programs for low-income residents. These programs would also focus on establishing a statewide right to counsel for evictions. Another $1 million is allocated in the budget to provide the Department of Children and Families to provide legal services related to evictions.

Rep. Ryan Clancy (D-Milwaukee) applauded the focus on legal aid for tenants. In his role as a Milwaukee County supervisor, Clancy pushed for a right to counsel pilot program in the county. “Wisconsin’s residents will be well served by becoming the fourth state in the U.S. to adopt a statewide Right to Counsel for people facing eviction,” said Clancy in a press statement. “Every eviction has profoundly negative societal and personal costs that impact entire communities, from employment and educational disruption to elevated lead levels in children.”

Clancy highlighted that from Sept. 1, 2022 to Oct. 31, 2022, over 2,300 new cases were accepted by the Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee. The organization helps residents who are going to court after facing eviction. Clancy noted that 77% of the society’s clients who wanted to prevent an eviction achieved that goal with the organization’s help. About 71% of clients also indicated that there was a child in the home.

“These numbers mean families did not have to uproot their lives and children could stay in their classrooms,” said Clancy. “I’m grateful that Governor Evers heard and acted on the compelling data and the personal stories of the many residents — from across the country and now in Milwaukee County — that have already benefited from this, and I’m confident that my colleagues and stakeholders across the state will advocate for this vital, efficient and highly successful program.”

Affordable housing, tenant legal support in Evers proposed budget was originally published by the Wisconsin Examiner.