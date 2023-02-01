Two new cafes, a pie shop and other businesses opened their doors in first month of 2023.

Sweet Joy Brazilian Cafe

Sweet Joy Brazilian Cafe opened its doors on Jan. 17, bringing Brazilian sweets and baked goods, as well as smoothies and coffee to Brady Street.

The cafe, 1208 E. Brady St., offers coffee and espresso drinks, sandwiches, brigadieros and more.

The Copper Turtle Brewery and Taverne

The Historic Ward’s newest brewery, wine and cocktail bar welcomed its first guests in early January. The Copper Turtle Brewery and Taverne is located at 330 E. Menomonee St.

The taproom offers an amber beer, a marshmallow stout, IPA and a pale ale with citrus and agave, among others. Guest drafts, canned beers, cocktails and wine are also available.

Le C’s Tea House

The Lower East Side‘s newest go-to spot for boba, fruit teas and pastries welcomed guests for a grand opening on Jan. 6. The extensive drink menu at Le C’s Tea House features dozens of options, including several categories of fresh fruit teas, brewed teas, matcha, flavored Yakult and others.

The cafe is located at 1956 N. Farwell Ave.

Mr. Dye’s Pies

The newest vendor at Milwaukee’s 3rd Street Market Hall keeps his eyes on the pies.

Mr. Dye’s Pies has relocated to a hawker stall at the market, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave., and is now offering its popular key lime, pecan and other pies to hungry market-goers.

Dream Dance Steakhouse

After a three-year hiatus, Dream Dance Steakhouse reopened to guests at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino on Jan. 18. The upscale steakhouse offers high-quality steaks, seafood and pasta, as well as more than 400 global wine selections including 20 available by the glass.

Moon Burger

Yet another concept by Kalam Shkoukani is officially open at Paper Table. Moon Burger offers over-the-top burgers, shakes and sides such as garlic truffle fries, cheese curds and onion rings at the food hall, 733-737 N. Milwaukee St.

