New Sports Bar For Water Street?
Enigma Sports Bar is planned at location of former Buffalo Wild Wings.
A Water Street building that formerly housed a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant could see a sports bar and restaurant occupy that space under a new proposal.
According to a recently-filed occupancy permit, Dino Shackelford Jr. plans to open Enigma Sports Bar at the address, 1123 N. Water St.
The approximately 5,522-square-foot bar and restaurant space is located within the four-story Water Street Office and Coworking Center. Originally built in 1909, the downtown building has a desirable proximity to the Deer District, the MSOE campus and much of East Town. It also has a 498-square-foot outdoor patio.
Iconic Water Street LLC purchased the mixed-use building in 2018.
The sports-focused business would make use of its plentiful space, with plans to offer sit-down dining in addition to bar service.
The proposed bar would join a saturation of taverns along the downtown thoroughfare, and would share a block with The Brewery, Pourman’s, McGillycuddy’s and Bar None.
According to city records, Shackelford Jr. applied in June of 2022 to open a similar bar, Dino’s Sports, at 4671 S. Lake Dr., in Cudahy. The address was previously home to Lakeside Pub & Grill.
Shackelford Jr. did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.
