New Sports Bar For Water Street?

Enigma Sports Bar is planned at location of former Buffalo Wild Wings.

A Water Street building that formerly housed a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant could see a sports bar and restaurant occupy that space under a new proposal.

According to a recently-filed occupancy permit, Dino Shackelford Jr. plans to open Enigma Sports Bar at the address, 1123 N. Water St.

Buffalo Wild Wings closed at the end of 2022.

The approximately 5,522-square-foot bar and restaurant space is located within the four-story Water Street Office and Coworking Center. Originally built in 1909, the downtown building has a desirable proximity to the Deer District, the MSOE campus and much of East Town. It also has a 498-square-foot outdoor patio.

Iconic Water Street LLC purchased the mixed-use building in 2018.

The sports-focused business would make use of its plentiful space, with plans to offer sit-down dining in addition to bar service.

The proposed bar would join a saturation of taverns along the downtown thoroughfare, and would share a block with The Brewery, Pourman’s, McGillycuddy’s and Bar None.

At this time, the bar’s occupancy permit is still pending. Shackelford Jr. also needs to acquire a liquor license before opening.

According to city records, Shackelford Jr. applied in June of 2022 to open a similar bar, Dino’s Sports, at 4671 S. Lake Dr., in Cudahy. The address was previously home to Lakeside Pub & Grill.

Shackelford Jr. did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.