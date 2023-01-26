Revived Youth Commission Starts Its Work
Milwaukee County revives youth leadership program, and gives members a list of things to work on.
Members of the new Milwaukee County Youth Commission were sworn in Wednesday during a ceremony at the Milwaukee County Courthouse.
The 18 youth commissioners include 16 representatives from the districts of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors and two co-chairs appointed by County Executive David Crowley and Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson.
The commissioners took their oath of office from Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Carl Ashley. But before that, co-chairs Mia Moore and Aaron Lee offered some initial remarks for their colleagues, as well as the family, friends and elected and county officials that gathered in county board room for their swearing-in.
“It is a privilege and an honor to be co-chair,” Moore said. “I look forward to being able to amplify youth voices, because lots of times young people are not at the forefront of decision making, power and policy.”
Lee said the commission gave them an opportunity to advocate for change, and said he planned to use his new role to “make sure we all have equitable access to opportunities.” He noted that the youth are “not only the future but the present of Milwaukee County.”
“The new commission is close to my heart,” Nicholson said. “From my time working in the classroom as a fourth-grade teacher I know firsthand how many bright, creative, talented young people there are in Milwaukee County.”
The chairwoman noted that often the stories about young people that grace the evening news are not always positive. “Yes, there are challenges, but today we acknowledge and celebrate the many young Milwaukeeans who are stepping up to make a real difference.”
Nicholson told the commissioners to support and learn from one another during this experience. “Each of you have incredible strengths, talents and experiences to bring to the table.”
Crowley said the commission represented “some of the best and brightest minds in our area.”
The county executive was a youth commissioner during the first iteration in the ’00s. “And so it is with great honor, I have this opportunity to help revive this,” he said, “because I truly believe in our young people.” The county executive said serving on the commission gave him his first experience working in government and set him on his path to public service.
Crowley’s message to the young people was about the necessity of adequate representation for a functioning democracy. He said that underrepresentation in civic and political life lies at the heart of many of society’s inequities. “Too often those voices go unheard; their problems, they go unaddressed, and a vicious cycle of disengagement and neglect perpetuates the problems that we see each day,” he said.
The county executive encouraged the commissioners to be themselves and bring their unique perspectives to the table. He also quoted Yoda, from The Empire Strikes Back (“Do or do not. There is no try.”) Telling the new commissioners that in order to succeed they will need to get comfortable with the prospect of failure. “Because when you fall, you don’t try to get back up, otherwise, you’re still down, you do get back up.”
The county executive closed by offering his congratulations to the youth commissioners. “And no, you don’t have to be nervous because you are walking in your purpose and you are here for a reason.”
Co-Chair: Mia Moore
Co-Chair: Aaron Lee
District 2- Loren Muwonge
District 3- Storm Findley
District 4- Shakiya Snow
District 5- Destiny Anglin
District 6- Margaret “Daisy” Lehman
District 7- Ezran Anastas
District 9- Kassidy Gindt
District 10- Bujana Ntabala
District 11- Nolan Weber
District 12- Analiyah Roschke
District 13- D’Mario J. Cockfield
District 14- Benjamin Elko
District 15- Sean P. Libal
District 17- Kalyah Mason Davis
District 18- Nathan W. Acosta
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
MKE County
-
BRT Line Slated for June 4 StartJan 26th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
-
North-South BRT Plans Advancing in 2023Jan 25th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
-
Six Ways County Will Spend Opioid Settlement FundsJan 24th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer