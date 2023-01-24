JJ Fish & Chicken Coming to South Side
27th street location is city's tenth for Chicago-based fast food chain, but first on South Side.
A new location for JJ Fish & Chicken is headed to the South Side, thanks to demand from nearby residents.
The upcoming restaurant would occupy a retail stall in a strip mall-style building at 5252-5264 S. 27th St., near the border of Milwaukee and Greendale.
Manassra said he has worked his whole life as a franchisee for various restaurants. He is also the owner of Sharks Fish & Chicken at 5653 N. 76th St.
The upcoming JJ’s would be the city’s 10th location for the Chicago-based fast food restaurant, which serves a core menu of fish, sandwiches, shrimp and chicken.
The chain, which has approximately 21 locations throughout Wisconsin and Illinois, also offers salads, desserts and sides including okra, jalapeño poppers and onion rings.
James J. Green founded JJ’s in 1982. At the flagship location, Green sold fresh fish to his customers, with the option to batter and fry it for $1. The business grew from there, later expanding its menu to include chicken and other types of seafood.
The South Side JJ Fish & Chicken is expected to open by the end of February. A license application for the restaurant is currently pending before the Common Council.
Once open, the restaurant expects to operate from 10 a.m. until midnight.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.