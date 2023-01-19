Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Now that the excitement has died down from the Mandarin duck sighting, Milwaukeeans are going to need something new to occupy their time with. Thankfully there are plenty of events going on this weekend, such as the Milwaukee Boat Show, the state’s largest such event.

If water sports aren’t your thing, check out Winter Gallery Night, where businesses throughout Milwaukee will host local art and artists for the weekend. And if you live for chaos, check out Fiserv Forum’s Monster Jam event, where 12,000-pound monster trucks will tear up the tracks before smashing into one another.

January 20-22, 25-29: Milwaukee Boat Show

Wisconsin’s largest boating exposition returns to the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center, featuring more than 300 boats from more than 80 manufacturers. Hang out with other boating and water sports enthusiasts while shopping an assortment of motor yachts, pontoon boats and pro-style fishing rigs and more. And it’s not just boats for sale – marine electronics, accessories, ski and surf equipment and more will also be on display. Tickets for the Milwaukee Boat Show are $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-14. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Milwaukee Boat Show website.

The adrenaline-filled wrestling event Mondo Lucha! will make an intimate appearance at The Cooperage this weekend. Mondo Lucha!, an event started by two Milwaukee natives who decided to act upon their dreams of becoming wrestlers, features high-flying, pro wrestling stunts, burlesque stars and musical guests. Mondo Lucha! will begin at 7 p.m. For more information, visit The Cooperage’s website.

January 20: An Evening with Prince and Michael Jackson

Skylight Music Theatre will pay tribute to two legendary music icons – Prince and Michael Jackson. Chart-topping hits such as “Let’s Go Crazy” and “Purple Rain” will be performed by Gabriel Sanchez (of The Prince Experience) and Sam Guyton (of Generation Z). The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit Skylight Music Theatre’s website.

January 20-21: Winter Gallery Night 2023

Not even the cold weather can stop Milwaukee’s art community from doing some gallery hopping. Gallery Night MKE’s winter run begins this weekend, featuring an assortment of businesses around the Historic Third Ward, Walker’s Point and Downtown. It’s a great opportunity to not only support local artists, but support local businesses. For an interactive map that shows where certain galleries will be located, visit the Gallery Night MKE website.

January 21-22: Monster Jam

The only spot in Milwaukee where you can see a shark-shaped Megalodon monster truck soar through the air, Monster Jam promises unexpected and unscripted motorsports chaos. Monster Jam returns to Fiserv Forum for three shows, where guests will watch world champion athletes tear up the tracks in their 12,000-pound monster trucks. Two shows will happen on Saturday – at 1 p.m. and at 7 p.m., and one show will happen on Sunday at 1 p.m. For more information and ticket pricing, visit the Fiserv Forum’s website.

It’s tough to put a label on Milwaukee’s The Nile Club – the group takes a noisy, chaotic but fun approach to its songwriting that often blurs genres. The group is releasing its sophomore album and is celebrating the release with an album release show at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, where the band will play the album in its entirety. The Nile Club will have support from Barflord, North Warren and Shoobie. Admission to the show will cost $12, and the show will begin at 8 p.m.

January 20: Broadway Rave

Do you find yourself listening to the soundtracks of Hamilton, Hairspray, or Les Miserables? If so, the Broadway Rave might be for you. Dance along to music from some of Broadway’s biggest hit musicals at the Turner Hall Ballroom. Broadway Rave suggests dressing up as your favorite character to complete the experience. The event will begin at 9 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit the Pabst Theater Group’s website.