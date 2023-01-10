Gathering Place Introduces Small Batch Fridays

Innovative new beers each week at brewery's taprooms in Riverwest and Wauwatosa.

We’ve all heard the phrase TGIF — usually accompanied by nods of agreement and contented sighs when uttered at the end of a particularly long week. As mid-January approaches, and with it, the peak of the post-holiday slump, one Riverwest brewery is offering a new, spirit-lifting program that may leave customers saying TGPIF: thank Gathering Place its Friday.

This Friday, the brewery will introduce its new, Small Batch Friday program, releasing new and innovative beers each week at its taprooms in Riverwest, 811 E. Vienna Ave., and Wauwatosa, 7208 W. North Ave.

The beers will be part of the brewery’s pilot brewing system, which makes one barrel of beer, or two large kegs per batch. The beers will only be available on draft at the taprooms.

The program welcomes feedback and suggestions from guests, with the goal of enhancing communication and connection with taproom visitors.

“We want to engage our guests and hear what kinds of beers they want to see on tap,” said Chelsea Muench, taproom manager at Gathering Place. “If a specific beer goes over well, we may scale up the recipe for distribution throughout southeast Wisconsin.”

The small-scale nature of the program allows the brewery room to experiment with innovative techniques and unusual ingredients such as pickled Japanese cherry blossoms, yuzu fruit and sancho peppercorns.

“We’ve brewed with sake yeast, wild farmhouse yeast, and experimented with different fermentation temperatures. Each of these changes resulted in innovative and excellent beers,” said owner Joe Yeado. “We want to stretch our creative muscles to develop new beers that push boundaries in terms of beer styles, ingredients, and flavors, while bringing in new faces to the taproom. Small Batch Fridays should help us accomplish these goals.”

The first beers are set to release this Friday, Jan. 13. Some Small Batch Friday beers will be available at both taprooms, while others may only be at one, encouraging guests to visit both locations.

“We’re not just creating innovative beers; we’re creating an atmosphere for building memories and companionship with other beer lovers in the community,” said Michelle Braun, the brewery’s marketing associate.

The Riverwest taproom is slated to release a Winter IPA this week, a Helles Weizenbock on Jan. 20 and a Nut Brown brew on Jan. 27. Wauwatosa’s lineup for the month includes a Glühbier, Rose Berliner and Double Red IPA.

Gathering Place is open Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.