New housing targeted at Marquette students being built on former city-owned lot.

Three new “mansions” are rising atop a long-vacant lot at N. 17th St. and W. State St.

Three B Company is developing what it calls the MU Mansions on a 10,932-square-lot, 1703-1709 W. State St., just west of the Marquette University campus.

They’ll join an existing Three B property, marketed as “the mansion,” located immediately to the south at 953-955 N. 17th St.

The three new homes, all duplexes, will join a larger portfolio of properties Three B owns and markets toward Marquette students. According to public records, the company is connected to William Brachman, Sonny Bando and Brad Sehler.

The new houses, according to city permits, are being designed by Cityscape Architecture and constructed by Kuhs Quality Homes. Each is to be two stories with 2,390 square feet of interior space. The easternmost house abuts a billboard that faces Downtown.

According to a sign at the site, the houses are expected to be available for lease in June.

The city, through the redevelopment authority, acquired the W. State St. property for $53,400 in 1998 according to Assessor’s Office records. Aerial images show the site was cleared sometime between 1975 and 1981 as were many others nearby as part of a series of street widening and urban renewal schemes.

Three B won a 2021 request for proposals process to purchase the site for $23,000, $1,000 more than the asking price. The total investment, according to a Department of City Development report, was estimated at $1.17 million.

Photos

Pre-Construction Photos and Rendering