Voters on Milwaukee’s North Side will have no shortage of choices on who they want to represent their neighborhoods at City Hall.

Three special elections for open Common Council seats each drew at least five candidates, triggering a Feb. 21 primary election for each. In each case, the top two vote-getters will advance to an April 4 general election with the winner joining the city’s 15-member legislative body.

Included below are initial details on each candidate, provided by the candidates themselves. We have also included background information on each district. More coverage will be provided as the election draws closer.

The winner of each race will be paid $73,222 per year to represent approximately 40,000 Milwaukee residents. Normally scheduled elections for a four-year term will be held in spring 2024.

District 1

Background: Ashanti Hamilton had represented the 1st District since 2004 before resigning in August to become the director of the Office of Violence Prevention. He was appointed to the new role by onetime political rival Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

The irregularly-shaped district runs from W. Bradley Rd. to W. Capitol Dr. Its primary eastern and western boundaries are N. Green Bay Ave and N. 43rd St., though one section reaches N. 55th St. It includes the Old North Milwaukee, Thurston Woods, Garden Homes, Fairfield, Tripoli Park, McGovern Park, Hampton Heights and Rufus King neighborhoods, as well as the portions of Brown Deer Park and Lincoln Park that are in the city.

A Legislative Reference Bureau (LRG) report says 83.3% of district residents identify as Black, 8.2% white, 4.5% Hispanic and 2.7% Asian. District Map

Zandra Bailey

Zandra Bailey is running for Alderwoman of the 1st Aldermanic District of Milwaukee because she has witnessed many challenges within the district. The Rufus King Neighborhood is Zandra’s home and is located in District 1, where she was born and raised and still resides. Zandra received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and an MBA from Cardinal Stritch University. She is an accountant by profession and volunteers her time advocating for neighbors and addressing the challenges facing the Rufus King neighborhood and District 1. Her goal is to build a stronger community and increase collaborative efforts in order to promote a safer community and address some of the district’s challenges such as, crime, reckless driving and illegal dumping. Zandra is a community advocate and organizer that believes in strong block watches in the community, and she is a voice for residents who have seen crime increase over the years. She is very much active in her community and decided to get more involved by initiating a block watch after a few homes in the Rufus King area were burglarized, including her own. Zandra has connected with other neighbors to meet and discuss the issues and follow up with a plan of action to alert neighbors and the authorities when crime occurs. To curb reckless driving, Zandra and her neighbors identified excessive speeding zones within the community and implemented a plan to curb excessive speeding by petitioning for more speed humps and other traffic calming alternatives. Zandra also encouraged neighbors to spot and report illegal dumping activity and she provides tips to neighbors such as, parking their cars in garages, promoting adequate lighting on properties and neighborhoods cleanups to deter crime. Because of Zandra’s efforts, her neighbors watch out for one another, and they are more likely to speak up and report crime when it occurs. In addition to Zandra’s leadership with her block watch, she volunteers with Citizen Action of Wisconsin/Northside Rising where she tackles issues impacting local neighborhoods such as creating green industry jobs, economic inequality and climate change. Zandra also makes a collaborative effort to work with city services and other organizations to resolve complaints and expedite service requests. And, as a member of the NAACP she is attending community public listening sessions to find more effective solutions to the issues affecting District 1. Zandra is already serving the residents of District 1 and will continue to be responsive and proactive in the community. If elected, Zandra will work with the Common Council and other organizations to solve issues throughout the city. Zandra also wants to address the problems with absentee landlords and create resources for seniors, as they need property management assistance year-round. Lastly, with Zandra’s accounting and business background she can take on concerns with the city budget and serve the residents of Milwaukee more efficiently.

David Bowen

Outgoing State Rep. David Bowen (D – Milwaukee) has released the following statement announcing his candidacy for Milwaukee’s 1st Aldermanic District: “Serving honorably in public office has been one of the highest honors of my life. Following my departure from the State legislature, the outpouring of encouragement to continue to serve the residents of Wisconsin has been both valuable and overwhelming. After much reflection, prayer, and counsel, I am honored to bring my passion and experience to the 1st Aldermanic District race. Milwaukee is facing a number of critical challenges at a critical time; possibly the most challenging in Milwaukee’s history. Public safety concerns threaten our quality of life; a lack of equitable economic opportunities and quality housing frustrates our ability to raise the standard of living for all Milwaukeeans. And our challenges with the City budget, due in part to a continuous lack of State support, continue to threaten Milwaukee’s future. If Milwaukee fails, the State of Wisconsin fails. If Milwaukee grows its tax base, the State of Wisconsin grows its tax collection. I am eager to work with fellow alders on an agenda to mitigate these threats, foster untapped opportunity, and directly address the concerns of the 1st District. With over a decade of experience in government, I bring a breadth of knowledge and consensus building that makes me the best candidate for this position. My proven track record working effectively with both sides of the aisle will help usher in the solutions and support we need to move the 1st District and the City of Milwaukee forward. I’ve had the pleasure of serving much of the 1st District in my capacity as a State Representative, and I am once again asking residents for their votes on February 21st and April 4th. One of my favorite things about serving Milwaukee is having the opportunity to meet directly with its residents. I have already had a chance to meet with hundreds of 1st District residents, and I look forward to continuing to do so throughout this race.” State Rep. David Bowen, a native and longtime public servant for Milwaukee, is a resident and home owner in the 1st District’s historic Rufus King Neighborhood.

Rodney Campbell

Campbell did not respond to a request for information by the time of publication.

Marshall Martin

Marshall Martin (Mr. Martin) is an Educator at Milwaukee’s Bay View High School and has held both teaching and administrative positions in both MPS and at charter schools for the past twenty years. Prior to dedicating his career to educating Milwaukee’s youth, Mr. Martin interned as a Corrections Officer at the MCHOC and served as an Officer for Dallas County Adult Probation. He is also a military veteran, who served in the Texas/Wisconsin Army National Guard for 8 years. Mr. Martin’s broad spectrum of experience in education, law enforcement, and in the military will offer the citizens of Milwaukee County’s 1st District a unique perspective on community government. A proud graduate of Milwaukee’s John Marshall High School, he briefly left the city to attend college in Louisiana and graduated from Grambling State University. After graduating he started his professional career in Dallas, Texas. While the majority of his childhood friends never returned to Milwaukee following college, he did return and committed himself to serving the people in his hometown. Raised by his parents in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood, Mr. Martin’s mother, a small business owner and community improvement advocate, championed neighborhood cleanup efforts and petitioned the City for years to host community building activities like block parties in their neighborhood. He was next to his mother on weekends, removing trash from neighboring lawns and along street curbs. The experience taught him the values of developing relationships with neighbors, taking pride in your community’s appearance, and communicating with local elected officials. Mr. Martin’s father, a union worker at Delco Electronics for over thirty years. He would leave in the early morning hours for work in Oak Creek, then return to mentor and coach both him and neighborhood youth. Mr. Martin inherited his father’s work ethic and commitment to mentorship by coaching Bay View’s wrestling team after school hours and on weekends. The values of financial independence, community advocacy, honest work, and mentorship instilled in him by his parents have shaped his vision for serving the city of Milwaukee’s 1st district as its next Alderman. Mr. Martin believes that a community’s foundation is supported by 4 pillars- sustainable jobs and a trained workforce (Work in the 1st), crime prevention, home ownership, and business development. As the 1st District’s Alderman, Mr. Martin would fight to develop and sustain these pillars for years to come.

Andrea Pratt

“I am excited to announce my candidacy for Alderwoman of the 1st Aldermanic District. My dedication, passion and professional qualifications are perfectly suited to effectively execute the duties of this office. As someone who is a lifelong resident of the 1st District, who has chosen to raise and educate my children in the 1st District, I understand the needs of the district and the responsibility to the constituents of the 1st District. I believe, wholeheartedly, in taking care of home first and the 1st District is my home.” Coming from a tradition of public service, she was inspired to run by her father, former Mayor Marvin Pratt. For the last 25 years, Andrea Pratt has blazed her own trail and gained an abundance of experience as a devoted public servant, having worked in Milwaukee Public Schools, Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee and the City of Milwaukee Common Council, directly serving the 1st District. She currently serves as the Equal Rights Specialist for the City of Milwaukee in the Department of Administration’s Office of Equity and Inclusion. She has served as Chair of the Rufus King Neighborhood Association and developed partnerships with many community stakeholders throughout the 1st District. “My experience in City government, in both the Common Council and Administration, make me uniquely qualified for this position. It is my intention is to be a responsive representative and to continue to amplify the voices of 1st District residents. We are facing challenges— large and small— from budget to reckless driving to illegal dumping; I believe that these challenges are not insurmountable. I am committed to working with Constituents, Alders, and Administration to ensure that 1st District residents have the safe, healthy neighborhoods they deserve.” Andrea and her family reside in the Rufus King Neighborhood, only a few houses away from where she was raised and where her parents still live. She is the mother of four daughters: Ayanna, a First year Howard Law School student, Zari, a student at UW-Milwaukee, Nylah, senior at Rufus King and Cree, a sophomore at Rufus King.

Vincent Toney

Toney did not respond for a request for information by the time of publication. He has previously run for the seat, issuing a press release to his 2019 campaign.

Note: Frederick Andre Coleman‘s signature submission was deemed insufficient by the Milwaukee Election Commission. He could contest the decision before the commission board. Tynetta Green-Jackson and James Ingram registered for the race, but did not submit signatures to appear on the ballot.

District 5

Background: Nikiya Dodd had represented the 5th District since winning a five-way special election in 2018 to replace longtime alderman Jim Bohl, but she resigned in November after missing several meetings and now works for a charter school.

The generally-rectangular 5th District is located on the city’s northwest side along the city’s western border. It runs from N. Bradley Rd. south to W. Center St. Its eastern border, south of W. Hampton Ave., is N. 76th St. before following N. Appleton Ave. north. The a winding western border is shared with Wauwatosa, before a straight line at N. 124th St. divides it, and the city, from Waukesha County . It includes the Timmerman West Grantosa and Arlington Gardens neighborhoods. Mount Mary University and Timmerman Airport are located in the district.

A LRB report says 46.1% of district residents identify as Black, 39% white, 6.5% Asian and 5.7% Hispanic. District Map

Ray Banks

Ray Banks was born in Memphis, TN, however, in 1973 his family relocated to Milwaukee. As a 50-year resident of Milwaukee, Banks has a vested interest in the Milwaukee Community. Currently Banks lives in the Heritage Subdivision. Banks is a graduate of Milwaukee Public Schools (Custer H.S.). Banks met and married his wife of 36 years shortly after high school. Together, they have one (1) son. Banks holds a Master’s Degree in Organizational Leadership and Administration from Concordia University-Mequon where he is an Adjunct Professor and he graduated Summa Cum Laude from Upper Iowa University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice. Assistant Chief Ray Banks joined the Milwaukee Police Department on October 28,1991 after being a State Trooper for the Wisconsin State Patrol from Mar/1990 – Oct/1991. As Assistant Chief of Police Banks was responsible and accountable for the efficient and effective operation of the Administration Bureau, and for providing executive management, leadership, and direction to all divisions, work locations, and units therein. In the absence of the Chief of Police, Banks had full authority and responsibility for the management, direction, and control of the operations and administration of the Police Department. Prior to being appointed Assistant Chief, Banks was the Commander of the department’s Office of Community Outreach and Education (OCOE) where he gained experience across multiple work locations (Districts Four, Five, Seven, Criminal Investigation Bureau, and the Investigative Management Division). Throughout his tenure, Banks was committed to preserving public peace and order, preventing, and detecting crime, and improving the quality of life for the Citizens of Milwaukee. Banks retired from the Milwaukee Police Department as Assistant Chief on January 24, 2020.

Joe Fisch

Fisch did not respond to a request for information by the time of publication.

Annette Jackson

Annette Jackson is a proud resident, business owner for over 20 years, and City of Milwaukee employee. She has worked in three major departments within the City of Milwaukee, which has helped catapult her passion for improving our community. Annette holds degrees in Business and Childhood Education and has always been passionate about being involved in the community. She has been a Foster parent to abused children and made her home into a safe haven for run away and troubled youth. One of her many hats are Bible teacher, writer, and producer of events and inspirational stage plays. Her plays are written to inspire and leave a positive impression that will provide her audience with positive solutions and outcomes. To her credits, she is the President of an entertainment production company, Vice President/CFO of an on-line magazine, co-founder and host of women’s and men educational program, a realtor and previous owner of two childcare facilities. Annette believes that most people are either a part of the problem or a part of the solution. She is a very approachable individual who observes and listens then compiles the information and will work diligently to create a path for a positive mutual solution. She decided to run for Alderperson in District 5 because of the passion and desire she has to see greatness in this city. I have 12 grandchildren growing up in this area, therefore, reducing violence, wreck less driving, safe streets, creating youth programs to build up our children’s minds and providing constructive outlets for them are some of my main topics of concerns. She is also focused on walking the neighborhoods with police officers and other community partners to identify areas of concern and providing community resources so that the residents in District 5 are fully informed of business and services that are being offered in their neighborhoods to strengthen their community. Most importantly, she decided to run because she said it is her duty to stand up and fight against crime because we all have the right to live in peace and feel safe and productive in our community. Annette Jackson is loyal, dedicated, approachable and result driven. Annette cares for our City and District 5 is her heart’s desire.

Jeff Spence

Spencer did not respond to a request for information by the time of publication. He is also running for a site on the Milwaukee Board of School Directors, on which he previously served. Spence works for the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District.

P. Thomas Thadison III

P. Thomas Thadison III better known as “Thad” is a life-long resident raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he received his education through the Milwaukee Public Schools system. He went on to attend the University of Milwaukee, where he studied Urban Planning. Thadison has been a devoted public servant for 25 years and served the citizens of Milwaukee as a decorated police officer having been awarded its Superior Achievement Award for acts of valor in the line of duty with the Milwaukee Police Department before retiring. He has always been a strong advocate for his community and has worked tirelessly and sacrificed to make Milwaukee a better place for its citizens. Over the past 20 years, Thadison has been a resident of District 5 and has been heavily involved in the community. He currently serves as a founding member and board director of WeBlackWeGolf a 501©3 Golfing education and networking group with over 1000 members. In addition to becoming a newly appointed board member for the Heritage Heights Neighborhood Improvement District #5, where he works to improve the lives of those living in his neighborhood and district. In addition to his work with the community, Thadison is also a youth and young men’s life coach and mentor with the House of Kings and Priests Inc. A local non-profit organization that focuses on underprivileged and under-served urban youth. He enjoys working with technology, meeting people and spending time with his friends and family. Thadison is a notable community personality and is known for his dedication to the people of Milwaukee. He is committed to working for the voters of Milwaukee’s Aldermanic District 5 and making a positive impact in the community. If elected to the position of District 5 Alderman, Thadison promises to use technology to bridge the community with its government to not only improve the effectiveness and efficiency of its service to the people but to improve the quality of life of its people, in making Milwaukee a better place to live, work and play.

Lamont Westmoreland

I was born & raised in Milwaukee – I have lived in District 5 for nearly a decade, and I love it here! I reside in the Nash Park neighborhood with my wife of 18 years, Samantha, and our two children – Julian & Farrah. I think parts of our district are some of the best and safest parts of Milwaukee. We have great parks but need more patrol and better utilization. I’ve lived here long enough to know that we’re all sick of waking up to smashed windows on our vehicles, hearing gunshots, reckless driving, and other crime. Also, we have too many absentee landlords who move just anyone into our neighborhoods with no behavioral expectations. Living styles that have no consideration for others will no longer be tolerated because that kills neighborhoods! My background is in non-profit, where I advocated and educated the public on various state assistance programs for citizens that needed help to alleviate stress due to financial shortfalls, along with facilitating small business (SBA) lending. While working in the lending world, I made my client’s dreams come true by quarterbacking business acquisitions, new construction, franchise financing, and business expansion loans from $100,000 to $5 million at a top 5 producing SBA lender in the country. After learning how to successfully build a business and run every aspect of it, I decided to step away from lending to start my own business in January 2020. Although I love the company that I have built – I am fully ready to hand the keys of the responsibility off and commit my attention and effort to district 5. Right now, the district needs me more than my business does. I love people. All different types of people. I love to talk and learn how we can all work together to improve district 5. Things I love to do include: Anything involving family.

Going to Bucks games (I might be the biggest fan in the world).

Simply learning about and connecting with people. I have coached basketball at the high school varsity level and have been a volunteer coach at the 5th-8th grade levels for the past 7 years. Lastly, I am a current level 5 WIAA state-licensed basketball official, now in my 13th season. I look forward to working TOGETHER to make district 5 great! This isn’t about me. This is about us. A word that is always at the forefront of my mind is ACCOUNTABILITY. That is the key to success.

Bruce Winter

I have lived at my current location my whole entire life 54 years. My father purchased the property when it was town of Granville. It’s has been a hobby farm. We used to have black Angus cows when I was growing up. I went to Milwaukee Public Schools. I also went to MATC and took Automotive servicing along with mechanics and took auto body when I was in high school. I worked at Kmart as an auto mechanic doing oil changing and tires as one of my first jobs then I got a job working at Bultman Trucking also as a mechanic. I also worked at Al’s auto. I owned Hollywood Knights Limousine Service that l did until the housing market crash and people were not using limos like they did before. I went to work for Gessler Auto and then to Price transport. I have also worked for Milwaukee County Highway Department, plowing snow and highway maintenance. Now I work on the farm. We do a haunted cornfield in October, and I work as a sub hauler transporter. I’m willing to devote my time to our District if elected alderman to help make sure that our taxes don’t go up and that we don’t get charged extra fees, just because we live in the city. There’s a lot of people on fixed incomes that are retiring and do not have extra money to move somewhere else. Some love where they live and should not have to move because they cannot afford to stay. The reason why I’m running for office is because I feel my neighbors were unfairly treated when the city decided to approve a 300000+ square foot warehouse, to be built directly behind their property (115th & good hope road). The city gave this business $2.4 million to relocate from Wauwatosa to Milwaukee, but there wasn’t going to be any city funding when Sam’s club wanted to build there. When I went to go out and get signatures to be nominated to be an alderperson, I talk to a lot of different people in different areas of our district. There are a lot of people interested in seeing the roads and alleys repaired and are concerned about reckless driving, speeding, car break in’s and stolen vehicles in the city, and would like more police presence. I am not for expanding the streetcar with any city or TIF funding. A lot of people do not see all the other cost of running the streetcar like cleaning the tracks, especially when it snows to make sure it does not derail, and a safety concern is for bicyclist and motorcyclist that are on the route. We have enough other things that we need to fix like the water laterals to houses and other buildings, that have lead pipes. I’d be interested in finding a way that the city would have a pool of vehicles, that city departments could check out, so they wouldn’t have to go back and forth across town, like dump trucks, construction vehicles, even regular cars that can be used by different City Departments.

District 9

Background: Chantia Lewis had represented the 9th District since 2016, but the alderwoman was removed from office in July as part of a felony plea agreement for campaign finance violations and misconduct in office.

The 9th District is the city’s furthest northwest and includes the former Northridge Mall and Havenwoods State Forest. Neighborhoods in the district include Granville Station, Dretzka Park, Brynwood, Bradley Estates, North Meadow, Calumet Farms, Menomonee River Hills and Graceland. The irregularly-shaped district runs from the city’s northwestern limit at W. County Line Rd. and N. 124th St. all the way southeast to W. Silver Spring Dr. and N. Sherman Blvd. With a staircase-like shape, it is located east of the diagonal Wisconsin Highway 145.

A LRB report based on 2020 Census data says 62.7% of district residents identify as Black, 17.6% white, 10.9% Asian and 6.6% Hispanic. The district has the largest Asian population in the city, largely due to the growing Hmong community in the area. District map.

Odell Ball

Ball did not respond to a request for information by the time of publication. He is married to new Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball.

Amber Danyus

Danyus did not respond to a request for information by the time of publication.

Russell Antonio Goodwin, Sr.

Rev. Dr. Russell Antonio Goodwin, Sr. is a Husband and Father to his beautiful wife and their children. He is a Pastor, Author, Actor, Singer, Music Producer, Musician, Movie Director, Community Leader, former basketball and soccer coach, and a Business Owner and the former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of L3 Records, LLC. He has released several Books, Albums, and Short Films and releasing more soon. Rev. Dr. Russell Antonio Goodwin, Sr. is also a Former Milwaukee County Supervisor who served as the Chairman of the powerful Transportation, Public Works, and Transit Committee, a member of the Health and Human Needs Committee, and a member of the Personnel Committee. In addition, he also served on the Advisory Committee on Transportation System Planning and Programming for the Milwaukee Urbanized Area. With such a diverse background, he would bring public and private sector experience and a much-needed fresh perspective to the Milwaukee Common Council. District 9 has been without a Voice of Representation, and Goodwin believes he is that “Voice”! Russell Goodwin will be committed to improving Public Safety through Community Focused Policing, Reducing Crime and Reckless Driving, Invest in Milwaukee Public Schools and its Teachers, Improving our Streets, attracting and retaining New Businesses by removing any form of regressive Red tape in the City of Milwaukee, and lower property taxes. Goodwin’s Vision is to transform Milwaukee Aldermanic District 9 into one of the most prosperous Districts within the State of Wisconsin, where residents feel safe to purchase homes, start businesses, raise a family, and enjoy everyday life. His mission is to move Milwaukee Aldermanic District 9 and its fine residents forward from its past to a brighter future through strategic planning and partnerships, proactive solutions, and community awareness and engagement. Goodwin believes it’s time for District 9 to “Dream Again,” just like they did in 1972 when “Northridge Mall” was built to be a community asset for generations. Even though it has seen better days, Goodwin believes if we “Dream Again,” we can turn District 9 around for the better!

Walt Love

Walter (Walt) Love is former radio personality with over 40 years of experience in Radio, Television, and Entertainment which started in Chicago. He’s also lived in Los Angeles, San Diego, Arkansas, Las Vegas, Memphis, and more. While living in Chicago, Walt obtained a radio engineering license from Kennedy King college in Chicago Illinois. Walt has been in Milwaukee for over 25 years. Upon returning to Milwaukee Walt obtained an Associate’s Degree in Business Management from Milwaukee Area Technical College. He further obtained certifications in Real Estate Management, Marketing, and a diploma in Low Power Engineering. The certifications and degrees were the impetus for establishing Walter as a businessman and the community in which he lives. As a former radio personality Walt used his influence to inspire and encourage community leaders to build a sense of community in which all Milwaukee residents and youth feel safe. He was instrumental in supporting programs like the Midnight Basketball League, Strong Kids Program, Young Leaders Academy, and Operation Dream Inc. Walt’s leadership experiences includes being a board member at Milwaukee Area Technical College, Metro Milwaukee YMCAs, and Vice President of Young Black Programmers Coalition (Midwest Chapter). Currently, he serves as the Vice President of the PARC Renaissance Condo Association. Additional experiences include Vice President of the Urban Network Radio and Magazine, Foreman at the City Hall Restoration Project, Vice President of Artist and Repertoire DEMO/EPIC Records, and MATC Commissioner of Intramural Sports. Walt is also a member of Phi Theta Kappa, and The National Vocational Technical Honor Society. Walt Love is currently a candidate for the 9th Aldermanic District in the city of Milwaukee. He believes that as an advocate accountable to our community, he will use his vast experiences and deeply rooted commitment to the residents of district 9 to: Reduce reckless driving and speeding

Revitalize the neighborhoods and city streets

Reestablish Northridge Mall as a mixed-use complex with sustainable businesses and safe entertainment options

Reduce violent crimes and increase overall community safety

Help to get more funding brought to the city of Milwaukee

Cherie Ray

I am a public servant who has a heart for the community. I am characterized by integrity, a strong work ethic, and community and business engagement. In October 2022, I worked as the 9th District Legislative Aide, to serve the community. I am a college graduate. I have facilitated, monitored, planned, and coordinated working strategies to achieve desired outcomes. I understand it takes time, patience, trust, and commitment for change to take place. I am here for it, the good, the bad, and the undesired. I believe it takes an entire community to create a safe, healthy, viable, and thriving neighborhood. We can do it. We will do it together!

Donna Ross

I am a proud 23-year resident of the 9th Aldermanic District. My career in service began with Milwaukee Innercity Congregations Allied for Hope, (MICAH). After more than 15 years of grassroot and community organizing, I was appointed to serve in Congresswoman Gwen Moore’s 4th Congressional District Office from 2008-2019. I am currently employed with a public school district as the Executive Assistant to the Superintendent and Board of Education. These experiences along with my dedication and service to the community, as well as the greater Milwaukee area is evident in my commitment and service to others. Working to build a renewed sense of community that encompasses the diverse and vibrant residents of the 9th Aldermanic District is my passion. I want to be the point of contact that ensures the residents and businesses that make up this great community receive the services and support they need from city departments. My goal is to promote a collaborative approach with a renewed sense of urgency and work to ensure positive outcomes through stakeholder participation. With my leadership and bridging stakeholder collaboration to connect our communities, along with supporting safety initiatives in alignment with the City of Milwaukee’s goal of neighborhood-level support around violence we w achieve successful economic outcomes that directly benefit the 9th Aldermanic District. These efforts will ensure long-term, positive, quality of life outcomes that include residential safety, economic development and investments in the Granville area.

Larresa Taylor

Larresa Taylor is proud to announce her candidacy for aldermanic district 9. Ms. Taylor is a mother of three, A military veteran, a school teacher and a community advocate. Her service in the City of Milwaukee as a block watch captain for over 20 years has prepared her well for the opportunity to become the 9th District Alderwoman. Residents can be assured that their voices will be heard and their concerns are addressed at city hall, when she is elected. As a Milwaukee Public School teacher for the past 17 years, Larresa not only served the students but for the past 4 years she has served as a lead union representative. Larresa Taylor understands the need for resources and opportunities in the entire community of 40,000 residents. She is ready to address their concerns and community needs of quality housing, employment opportunities, safe and clean neighborhoods and access to resources to help improve their quality of life. In addition, the elimination of blight supporting small businesses and overall economic development are critical to the future of the district and are issues Ms. Taylor will be focused on. Larresa Taylor will provide the best possible service to all off the residents in the district while bringing trustworthiness reliability, compassion, and collaboration. Larresa Taylor is Taylor Made for the 9th District and is working diligently to earn the votes of every 9th District resident.

Jasmine Tyler

Jasmine Tyler is a lifelong resident of Milwaukee, WI, having grown up in the 6th District. During her childhood years, she attended acting classes at the African American Children’s Theater, joined the basketball team for Hartford Elementary and Juneau High School and she also spearheaded the cheerleading team for Samuel Morse Middle School. Ms. Tyler now uses her gifts and experience through arts and sports, as a tool to stop the violence in the community. At the age of 30, Jasmine was diagnosed with breast cancer. After her cancer recovery, she left her role as the Executive Correspondence Lead for the Office of The President at Kohl’s corporation, and begin to work for the Milwaukee Bucks as a Guest Service Representative, followed by working for the Milwaukee’s Common Council district 6, as an executive assistant. In 2019, Jasmine was sworn in as a board member on the City of Milwaukee’s 53206 task force. In 2021, she became the Community Partner for the “Iverson Classic” and by 2022 she would be promoted to Director of Community Engagement for “Iverson Manselle Bates Enterprises”. She is also the Co-Founder of “We Locked IN’ over night youth bi-weekly program and is the Founder and CEO of “Keep Your Head Up Society,” an arts and sports community based program.

Note: Dwain E. Berry, Sr. and Kirby Lavell Lockett registered for the race, but did not submit signatures to appear on the ballot.