City Selling Former Teutonia Ave. Grocery
Mixed-use building occupies well-traveled segment of northside main street.
The City of Milwaukee is looking for a new owner to revive a 139-year-old building on N. Teutonia Ave.
The Department of City Development (DCD) is asking $30,000 for the two-story, 1,884-square-foot building at 2824-2826 N. Teutonia Ave.
The city acquired the property via property tax foreclosure in 2017 from longtime owner Larry Minor. It was during Minor’s two decades of ownership that the property housed Black Market Sports, presumably a store, but of which nothing can be found in online records or historical newspapers. An occupancy permit indicates it opened in 2005. By 2011 the sign was covered up.
The building’s brush with newspaper fame came in 1977 when Bishop Roy McCain was stabbed in a grocery store he owned and operated. McCain, according to a Milwaukee Journal article, had operated Teutonia Superette for three years before the incident in which a suspect was ultimately arrested, no money was stolen and the bishop survived. He reportedly acquired the store as a result of co-signing a loan for a parishioner. By 1980, Wright’s City Directory indicates McCain’s store was gone.
The building is located between W. Locust St. and W. Hadley St. Coffee Makes You Black is located across the street, which was completely rebuilt last year. A collection of other mixed-use buildings, in various states of repair, are located alongside the listed building.
Not quite what you’re looking for? Among several other properties, DCD is seeking a buyer for a former Schlitz tied-house tavern at S. 27th St. and W. Lisbon Ave.
Offers on both are being accepted on a rolling basis.
A copy of the Teutonia Avenue listing sheet is available on Urban Milwaukee.
Photos
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
Eyes on Milwaukee
-
Associated Bank, Quarles Write Their Names on SkylineJan 3rd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Inside Wisconsin’s Largest Private Affordable Housing ComplexDec 30th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
-
New Owners Hope To Salvage Former Layton Park Auto BodyDec 29th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene