City Doesn’t Have Money To Raze Northridge Mall
It could cost $15 million. And Chinese investment group won't demolish it.
Judge William Sosnay‘s early fall promises of action at the long-vacant Northridge Mall are giving way to a cold winter.
The City of Milwaukee told the court Monday that it doesn’t have the estimated $15 million it would take to demolish the mall, and the mall’s Chinese ownership group, U.S. Black Spruce Enterprise Group, continues to stall on performing the court-ordered demolition.
Given that the 2019 raze order has twisted and turned in court for nearly four years, Sosnay prodded both sides to state what their “final end game” is.
“At this time the city, unfortunately, does not have the funds to raze the mall,” said assistant city attorney Michael Radavich. As Urban Milwaukee reported as far back as April 2019 when the city first filed the raze order, the demolition cost is several times the city’s annual demolition budget. Then-mayor Tom Barrett said the city was exploring using a combination of financing sources.
State law allows a raze order to be issued when repair costs exceed 50% of the building’s value. The Department of Neighborhood Services estimates repairs would cost $6 million and the attached buildings are only assessed for $81,000. Sosnay ruled in the city’s favor in October, and state statutes allow the city to step in to perform the demolition and add the cost to the property owner’s tax bill. But the city has yet to take matters into its own hands, insisting Black Spruce perform the work. Black Spruce already owes the city more than $1 million in unpaid taxes, but has previously fought off tax foreclosure attempts by making partial payments.
With the city seemingly unable or unwilling to act, Black Spruce seems content to wait.
“I think at this point they are just going to wait to see what happens with the appeal and where that goes,” said Black Spruce’s Milwaukee-based attorney Christopher M. Kloth. Black Spruce is appealing Sosnay’s October ruling, which itself was required because of an earlier appeals court ruling that an incorrect standard was used by a prior judge.
Radavich previously asked that Yang, who appeared in October, be held in contempt and jailed for unpaid fines. In August, the judge issued a $2,000 per day fine for failure to secure the property in accordance with a 2019 agreement.
Black Spruce acquired the approximately 900,000-square-foot complex for $6 million in 2008 and announced a plan to develop an Asian marketplace, but city officials have argued those plans have never progressed in any substantial fashion. DNS officials say the roof is failing, scrappers have illegally stripped many of the mechanical systems and the masonry is in disrepair. The Milwaukee Fire Department has responded to five fires at the mall in 2022, the latest on Sunday.
Northridge opened in 1972. The mall failed for a number of reasons, including a lack of direct freeway access, chain bankruptcies, the cyclical nature of malls and negative perception created following Jesse Anderson‘s murder of his wife in the mall’s parking lot and the subsequent false claim that the couple was attacked by two Black males. The mall’s competitors, including Mayfair, Brookfield Square, Southridge and Bayshore, have all received substantial public subsidies to help finance updates since Northridge closed in 2003.
Security at the mall was previously improved after a maintenance worker was killed in July 2019 by a high-voltage transformer. A civil case is still open from that incident.
Kloth started representing Black Spruce this year. The last firm that represented Black Spruce, Quarles & Brady, withdrew for breach of contract and is now suing Black Spruce over a pay dispute.
August 2022 Photos
April 2019 Photos
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Future of Northridge Mall
- Eyes on Milwaukee: City Doesn’t Have Money To Raze Northridge Mall - Jeramey Jannene - Dec 21st, 2022
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Judge Rules Northridge Demolition Should Proceed, Despite Appeal - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 11th, 2022
- Northridge Owner Appeals, Blocks Demolition Order - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 31st, 2022
- Eyes on Milwaukee: City Can’t Figure Out What To Do With Northridge Menards Proposal - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 17th, 2022
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Judge Rules Northridge Mall Must Be Demolished - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 3rd, 2022
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Northridge Unsecured, Owners Face $26,000 In Fines - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 2nd, 2022
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Judge Holds Northridge Mall Owners In Contempt, Issues $2,000 Daily Fine - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 15th, 2022
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Northridge Mall Suffers Fourth Fire In A Month - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 11th, 2022
- Plats and Parcels: Fires Badly Damage Northridge Mall - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 24th, 2022
- Northridge Owners Renew Legal Battle With City - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 30th, 2022
Read more about Future of Northridge Mall here
Eyes on Milwaukee
-
Historic Commission Will Review New Downtown HotelDec 20th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
-
State Clearing 27th and Wisconsin Site For New BuildingDec 19th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
-
City, MATC Still Seek To Train Students in Rehabbing HomesDec 19th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene