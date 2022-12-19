Will add non-stop flight to Kansas City and more flights to other cities from Milwaukee airport next year.

The most traveled airline operating out of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is adding several flights to its schedule in 2023.

Southwest Airlines is bringing back a non-stop flight between Milwaukee and Kansas City. It’s also adding additional flights to Denver, Las Vegas, Baltimore and St. Louis, which the airline already serves with non-stop, daily flights.

Flights to Kansas City, as well as the increased frequency of existing offerings, will begin July 11, and will be offered year-round. This addition brings the number of cities with non-stop flights from Milwaukee up to 16. These destinations include Atlanta, Baltimore, Cancun, Dallas, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Las Vegas, Nashville, Orlando, Phoenix, Sarasota, St. Louis, Tampa, and Washington DC.

“Kansas City is a market that was flown nonstop by Southwest for many years, but it was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic,” County Executive David Crowley said in a statement. “This is an important destination that serves both business and leisure travelers. It’s great that Southwest has decided to restore this route from our world-class airport.”

The new schedule beginning in July will also allow Milwaukee travelers to access one-stop connecting flights to four destinations in Hawaii.

The nonstop flights to Kansas City will run every day of the week except Saturday. They will depart Milwaukee at 12:50 p.m. and return from Kansas City at 3:10 p.m.

Southwest continues to fly more passengers out of Milwaukee than any other airline. The latest data from the airport shows the airline flew approximately 34% of all passengers through the airport in October. Delta flew the second-most (25%) that month.