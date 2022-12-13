New Direct Flights from Milwaukee to Sarasota
Southwest adding daily, non-stop flights around typical Spring Break season.
Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is adding a new non-stop flight to Florida for a limited time this spring. Beginning March 9 and running until April 10, the airport will offer non-stop flights between Milwaukee and Sarasota.
Florida is already a popular destination for Wisconsin travelers, especially in the spring when families and college students decamp for warmer climes, and the airport already offers direct flights to four other major metros in the state.
The new daily, nonstop service to Sarasota is being offered by Southwest Airlines, which operates flights to 15 destinations from Milwaukee, including direct flights to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Tampa and Orlando.
“We’re thrilled to offer travelers nonstop service to the beaches of Sarasota this spring,” said Airport Director Brian Dranzik in a statement. “With gorgeous white sand and perfect weather, we know this will be a popular destination for those looking to make a quick break from the cold.”
The flights to Sarasota will run six days a week, with departures leaving at 6:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays.
Air travel has been gradually rebounding from the slump at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Milwaukee Mitchell continues a campaign aimed at persuading more local travelers to fly out of the airport so it can attract more carriers and flights and improve its flight offerings. Harold Mester, a spokesperson for the airport put it simply, “The more we all choose to fly from MKE, the easier it is for airlines to add service from Milwaukee.”
