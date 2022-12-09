Bars & Recreation Announces NYE Events

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Ready or not, 2023 is nearly here. Three Milwaukee bars are pulling out all the stops for the occasion, offering interactive entertainment and New Year’s-themed festivities leading up to the big countdown.

Start the new year on the right note, while hitting a high note, at Amped private suite karaoke bar. New Year’s Eve bookings will be among the first visitors to the newly-opened business, which is located at 910 W. Juneau Ave., in The Brewery District. Reservations for 2.5 hour sessions include microphones and props, as well as food and drink delivered to the suite. A standard suite costs $199 and holds up to 12 people, while a premiere suite is $299 for up to 20 people. Premiere suites are larger and feature outward-facing windows, as well as access to exclusive catering and beverage packages.

The cutting-edge festivities continue with AXE MKE , an East Side axe-throwing bar. Starting at 10 p.m. until 12:30 a.m.

Reservations for up to eight guests include 2.5 hours of throwing time, confetti balloons, hats and noisemakers and a bottle of Korbel Brut sparkling wine for $199. All instruction and equipment is included. AXE MKE is located at 1924 E. Kenilworth Pl.

Axe throwing is also on the agenda at NorthSouth Club, a dual-concept bar in the Harbor View neighborhood, between Walker’s Point and the Historic Third Ward. One side of the bar is Northwoods-inspired, complete with flannel, beer and axes. The other is a tropical theme, offering beach decor, umbrella cocktails and deck shuffleboard. Slide into 2023 with games, New Year’s hats, noisemakers and champagne. Reservations ($99 for shuffleboard, $199 for axe throwing) for up to eight guests include 2.5 hours of lane time. The celebration is scheduled to run from 10 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. at the bar, 230 E. Pittsburgh Ave.

The three bars are owned by parent company Bars & Recreation. The company also operates the mini golf bar Nine Below, the traveling Splash Studio and virtual Head Space Trivia.

For more information, or to make a reservation, visit the Bars & Recreation website.

Photos