New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

By - Dec 4th, 2022 02:33 pm

All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.

REALTOR® Angela Walters Becomes GMAR Board Chair

First Black Female to Lead Organization

Nov 30th, 2022 by Greater Milwaukee Association of REALTORS®

Sierra Club Great Waters Group honors Richard Diaz as 2022 Environmental Hero

Nov 30th, 2022 by Sierra Club

Gov. Evers Appoints Frederick Strampe to the Waukesha County Circuit Court

Nov 29th, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers

DNR Research Scientist Named Fisheries Biologist Of The Year

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is pleased to announce that Coldwater Fisheries Research Scientist, Dr. Matthew Mitro, was awarded Fisheries Biologist of the Year by the Midwest Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies.

Nov 23rd, 2022 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Welcomes Attorney Zak Wroblewski to Their Civil Litigation Group

Nov 22nd, 2022 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Gimbel, Reilly,

Diverse and Resilient Names Christopher Allen as new President/CEO

Nov 17th, 2022 by Diverse & Resilient

Gov. Evers Appoints Jessica Hedinger as Washburn County Register of Deeds

Nov 16th, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers

Robert Stafslien Joins WHEDA as Director of Single Family Lending

Nov 16th, 2022 by Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority

Chief Judge Mary Triggiano named director of Marquette Law School’s Andrew Center for Restorative Justice

Nov 16th, 2022 by Marquette University

Wisconsin Dental Association swears in Eau Claire dentist Dr. Christopher Johnson as president

Nov 15th, 2022 by Wisconsin Dental Association

Gregory Wesley will be honored as the 2022 AACCW Business Champion

The Breakfast of Champions will be the first event that formally introduces new president and CEO, Nikki Purvis

Nov 15th, 2022 by African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin

Marquette biological sciences professor receives $1.1 million NSF subaward as part of research team studying aging differences between females and males

Dr. Tony Gamble has been awarded a $1.1 million subaward from the National Science Foundation as part of a research team.

Nov 10th, 2022 by Marquette University

Downer Avenue BID #41 Announces New Executive Director Janet Henning

Nov 9th, 2022 by Historic Downer Avenue Business Improvement District

Dr. Jill Guttormson named permanent dean of Marquette University’s College of Nursing, ranked No. 29 in the nation

Nov 3rd, 2022 by Marquette University

WISN 12 Welcomes Mallory Anderson as Live Desk Anchor on Weekday Mornings

Anderson to join ‘WISN 12 News This Morning’ later this month

Nov 1st, 2022 by WISN 12

First Stage welcomes Chris Marschka as new President of the Board of Directors

Other new Board Members include Jeremy Tardy and Ashley Wroblewski

Nov 1st, 2022 by First Stage

