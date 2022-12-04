New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
REALTOR® Angela Walters Becomes GMAR Board Chair
First Black Female to Lead Organization
Nov 30th, 2022 by Greater Milwaukee Association of REALTORS®
DNR Research Scientist Named Fisheries Biologist Of The Year
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is pleased to announce that Coldwater Fisheries Research Scientist, Dr. Matthew Mitro, was awarded Fisheries Biologist of the Year by the Midwest Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies.
Nov 23rd, 2022 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
Gregory Wesley will be honored as the 2022 AACCW Business Champion
The Breakfast of Champions will be the first event that formally introduces new president and CEO, Nikki Purvis
Nov 15th, 2022 by African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin
Marquette biological sciences professor receives $1.1 million NSF subaward as part of research team studying aging differences between females and males
Dr. Tony Gamble has been awarded a $1.1 million subaward from the National Science Foundation as part of a research team.
Nov 10th, 2022 by Marquette University
WISN 12 Welcomes Mallory Anderson as Live Desk Anchor on Weekday Mornings
Anderson to join ‘WISN 12 News This Morning’ later this month
Nov 1st, 2022 by WISN 12
First Stage welcomes Chris Marschka as new President of the Board of Directors
Other new Board Members include Jeremy Tardy and Ashley Wroblewski
Nov 1st, 2022 by First Stage