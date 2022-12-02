Good Vibes For Fond du Lac Ave.

Long-time business owners planning new sports bar and grill near 39th and Fond du Lac Ave.

After 20 years in the event planning industry, long-time business owners Gloria and Bernard Diggs are adding a new venture. They’re planning a sports bar and restaurant in the Roosevelt Grove neighborhood.

The married couple would open Good Vibes, a bar and grill, at 3910 W. Fond du Lac Ave.

A license application for the upcoming business indicates that Good Vibes would operate as a full-service restaurant, tavern and deli or fast-food establishment.

Along with alcoholic beverages, the couple would serve a mostly American food menu featuring fish, chicken, turkey, hot dogs, burgers, fries, salads, onion rings, okra, steamed vegetables and seafood salad. The restaurant would also offer egg rolls.

Good Vibes would also offer guests a wide range of entertainment options, including bands, DJs, jukebox, karaoke and three amusement machines. The owners anticipate hosting several concerts per year.

The owners expect to generate 50% of revenue from food sales, 40% from alcohol and the remaining 10% from entertainment. With a capacity of 120, the sports bar and grill would provide ample space for on-site and outdoor dining. The license application also notes plans to offer catering and delivery services.

The new business is expected to open later this month, though the license has yet to be reviewed by the Common Council.

The couple purchased the building, which was originally constructed in 1910, for $280,000 in October. Although the structure’s windows are boarded up, city records do not indicate any immediate plans for construction or renovations to the 3,267-square-foot building. It was previously the site of Geno’s Bar & Grill and Ms. Winnie’s Kitchen.

Gloria, who has a nursing degree, also owns SplendiCare Pain and Health Services. The business operates out of a medical office building at 8532 W. Capitol Dr.

The proposed hours for Good Vibes are Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 a.m.

Neither Gloria nor Bernard responded to a request for comment by the time of publication.