New Fast Food Restaurant for North Side

Dorsey's Pizza and Chicken at 27th and Burleigh to open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night meals.

A new fast food restaurant slated to open next month would bring a convenient, mostly grab-and-go meal option to Milwaukee’s North Side.

Dorsey’s Pizza & Chicken would open at 2627 W. Burleigh St., on the edge of the Amani and Franklin Heights neighborhoods.

The upcoming restaurant would occupy a portion of a 5,278-square-foot building at the corner of 27th Street and Burleigh. The previous occupant, JJ’s Food and Tobacco , closed in 2018. The space also formerly operated as Pop’s Deli , a meat market and restaurant. The building has space for multiple tenants on its ground floor. The second story is residential.

As its name suggests, the counter-service restaurant with limited seating plans to offer an assortment of pizzas and chicken dishes. Full pizzas are available in four sizes, while chicken is offered by the piece: 4, 6, 10 or 20. A license application indicates the restaurant would also serve breakfast items such as pancakes, omelettes and sausage. The fast food restaurant has no plans to serve alcohol.

Dorsey’s Chicken & Pizza would emphasize takeout orders and would not offer delivery or catering services.

The licence application lists Catlin Dorsey as agent for the restaurant, which is expected to open Dec. 1.

Dorsey has also applied for extended hours, which would allow the restaurant to cater to a late-night crowd between midnight and 3 a.m.

Following its launch, Dorsey’s Pizza & Chicken would be open daily from 7 a.m. until 3 a.m.