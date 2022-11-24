Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Happy Thanksgiving! From Black Friday deals to Small Business Saturday events, there’s plenty to check out in Milwaukee this weekend. But if you need to take a breather from the hectic holiday weekend, Urban Milwaukee has some suggestions for you.

Check out the Marcus Performing Arts Center’s Hip Hop Nutcracker – a performance that combines contemporary dance with a timeless classic musical. If you’re a beer fan who collects limited edition Black Friday beers, check out the Riverwest Brewery Syndicate’s Black Friday Shuttle – which will be on a constant rotation between five Riverwest breweries. And if you’ve been looking for a reason to ride The Hop, check out the Holidays on The Hop event, which includes live music on board the streetcar as well as beautiful holiday decorations.

It’s that time of year when everyone waits in line to get exclusive Black Friday releases from Milwaukee’s best breweries. This year, the shuttle will run on a continuous 35-minute loop around the Riverwest neighborhood, stopping at Lakefront Brewery, Company Brewing, Black Husky Brewing, Amorphic Beer and Gathering Place Brewing Company, giving beer enthusiasts the chance to pick up each brewery’s limited edition Black Friday beer releases. The shuttle is free to ride and will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

November 25: Ryan Necci and the Buffalo Gospel at The Back Room

Unwind after Thanksgiving with the family with the country-folk sounds of Ryan Necci & the Buffalo Gospel. The Milwaukee native has since moved to Tennessee, so it’s been awhile since Milwaukee has been graced with a Buffalo Gospel performance. Necci weaves tales of love and loss throughout his songs, which is evident in the band’s latest single “Lend Me Your Heart.” Check out the video for that single here and get excited for the Buffalo Gospel’s return to Milwaukee.

November 25: Annual Pfister Tree Lighting Ceremony

Take a break from your Black Friday shopping at the Pfister Hotel – where the historic hotel’s annual tree-lighting ceremony will take place. Santa will be in attendance lighting the tree, while patrons can enjoy warm drinks and snacks. The hotel is asking those who plan on attending to bring a non-perishable food item that will be donated to the Hunger Task Force. The ceremony will take place from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and the hotel invites guests to head upstairs to Blu aftward for festive holiday cocktails.

November 26: Small Business Saturday Makers’ Market

Celebrate Small Business Saturday at a makers’ market featuring over a dozen local makers! Black Husky Brewing, 909 E. Locust St., is hosting the event, featuring vendors like Ladle Lady, Sweetly Baked, Fire Eyes Design and more! There will be food available as well from Rose Mob Grill. The event will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Downtown Milwaukee goes all out with its holiday decorations, and this year, The Hop will once again contribute to the festive atmosphere. Holidays on The Hop returns for its third iteration, featuring live music on board the streetcars, holiday cookie giveaways, decorated streetcar stations and a gift-wrapped streetcar. Holidays on The Hop will run from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday through December 17.

November 26: The Hip Hop Nutcracker

The Marcus Performing Arts Center is putting on a holiday performance that combines contemporary dance with a classic musical. Hip Hop Nutcracker will feature a star-studded cast of dancers, a DJ, a violinist and a special performance by hip-hop legend MC Kurtis Blow. This reimagined classic will run for one day only on November 26 with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m. Click here for information on ticket pricing.