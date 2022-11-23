County Plans Expanded Opioid Epidemic Response
How to maximize impact of $56.6 million settlement over 18 years from drug companies.
A financial settlement with opioid manufacturers is going to bring a steady infusion of money into Milwaukee County that can be used to combat the epidemic of opioid addiction that has plagued the area for nearly a decade.
In 2021, the county announced that a settlement had been reached in a lawsuit brought against drug manufacturers McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The county participated in this lawsuit along with counties and municipalities around the state and country.
County government is also well-suited as an institution to tackle the challenge of opioid addiction and the destruction it leaves in its wake. The county’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and its constituent agency Behavioral Health Services already provide treatment and recovery services, and the settlement provides the opportunity to expand them.
The county received $71 million out of the $420 million coming to the state of Wisconsin. A new report shows the county will receive the first $19 million over the next three years, with the rest coming over the following 15 years. The report shows that of the $71 million, the county will directly receive $56.6 million after paying the attorney fees for the private counsel that worked with the public attorneys on the suit. The City of Milwaukee received $18 million as part of this suit.
“This opioid pandemic has left a wave of destruction across this state and across this nation,” County Executive David Crowley said when the settlement was announced. “But we’re now in a better position to fund critical services that will help save lives and mitigate continued suffering for residents as well as their loved ones and their neighbors.”
County officials have been developing a framework for how to employ these new funds against the opioid epidemic and have assembled a panel to review project proposals from county departments. The panel will include community members with experience of opioid addiction, representatives from the county human services and budget departments, the Milwaukee Health Care Partnership, City of Milwaukee and West Allis Fire Departments, and the Medical College of Wisconsin.
The county plans to pour these funds into programs that will generally cover treatment, harm reduction and prevention. But it has also developed a list of “core strategies” that are largely focused on expanding existing programs like Narcan training and distribution, clean syringe programs, Medication-Assisted-Treatment, services and treatment for incarcerated people, and services focused on women who are pregnant or post-partum among others.
“The settlement funds will help DHHS build on the successes and expand services that have been proven to work in our community,” LaGrant-McClain said at the time, “and also to explore harm reduction and prevention efforts for which we have not previously had the funding.”
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
MKE County
-
Supervisor Pushes Health Clinic for Transit WorkersNov 22nd, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
-
Parks Plans $3 Million King Center RehabNov 22nd, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
-
Crowley Vetoes Lake Park Bluff ProposalNov 22nd, 2022 by Graham Kilmer