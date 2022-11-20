Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Nov 20th, 2022 07:00 am

Rock Bottom Closes Downtown Milwaukee Brewpub

1. Rock Bottom Closes Downtown Milwaukee Brewpub

Part of national trend. Premiere riverwalk restaurant space available as building is converted to apartments.

Nov 17th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

Lakefront Tower Is Now Slimmer, Shorter

2. Lakefront Tower Is Now Slimmer, Shorter

Proposed tower at 1550 N. Prospect now 25 stories, ‘better in every way,’ says developer.

Nov 14th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside the Newly Opened Journal Commons

3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside the Newly Opened Journal Commons

Former newspaper headquarters now a 141-unit apartment building.

Nov 15th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Dan Bice Undermines Elections Commission

4. Murphy’s Law: Dan Bice Undermines Elections Commission

Journal Sentinel reporter’s attack helps reinforce election lies.

Nov 14th, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

Transportation: State Picks I-94 Expansion Over ‘Fix at Six’ Proposal

5. Transportation: State Picks I-94 Expansion Over ‘Fix at Six’ Proposal

But smaller Stadium Interchange proposed. Public meetings planned on final design for $1.2 billion project.

Nov 11th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

City Closes Penthouse Lounge

6. City Closes Penthouse Lounge

After seven-item police report, Common Council votes for non-renewal of northside bar.

Nov 14th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

Conference Touts Mayor’s 1,000,000 Milwaukeeans Goal

7. Conference Touts Mayor’s 1,000,000 Milwaukeeans Goal

Urban Spaceship speakers offer ideas from scrapping I-794 to eliminating zoning code.

Nov 15th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

New Plant and Gift Shop Planned for Bay View By Honeypie Owner

8. New Plant and Gift Shop Planned for Bay View By Honeypie Owner

Buttercup Gardens is expected to open in spring 2023.

Nov 17th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

Murphy’s Law: Billionaire Seeks to Mend Partisan Divide

9. Murphy’s Law: Billionaire Seeks to Mend Partisan Divide

Democrat David Einhorn, son of right-wing, north-shore Republicans, funds effort to heal America.

Nov 16th, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: Foxtown Landing Wins First Approval

10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Foxtown Landing Wins First Approval

Architectural review board endorses proposed brewery, restaurant and adjacent dog park along Milwaukee River.

Nov 16th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

MPD Officer Involved Shooting

1. MPD Officer Involved Shooting

 

Nov 14th, 2022 by Milwaukee Police Department

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

2. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Zach Bryan Headlining Summerfest on July 7 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

3. Zach Bryan Headlining Summerfest on July 7 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

 

Nov 15th, 2022 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Amber Danyus Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee Alderwoman in the 9th District

4. Amber Danyus Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee Alderwoman in the 9th District

 

Nov 14th, 2022 by Amber Danyus

Eight-lane I-94 East-West project proposal not in the best interest of area residents

5. Eight-lane I-94 East-West project proposal not in the best interest of area residents

Joint statement from Alderman Michael J. Murphy and Alderman Robert J. Bauman

Nov 11th, 2022 by Ald. Michael Murphy

Chief Judge Mary Triggiano named director of Marquette Law School’s Andrew Center for Restorative Justice

6. Chief Judge Mary Triggiano named director of Marquette Law School’s Andrew Center for Restorative Justice

 

Nov 16th, 2022 by Marquette University

Supervisor Burgelis Decries DOT Preferred Alternative for I-94 East-West project

7. Supervisor Burgelis Decries DOT Preferred Alternative for I-94 East-West project

 

Nov 11th, 2022 by Sup. Peter Burgelis

Lake Park Ravine Road Bridge Successfully Reopened

8. Lake Park Ravine Road Bridge Successfully Reopened

 

Nov 15th, 2022 by Sup. Sheldon Wasserman

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

9. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Statement from the Milwaukee Bucks on the Passing of Ron Stewart

10. Statement from the Milwaukee Bucks on the Passing of Ron Stewart

 

Nov 18th, 2022 by Milwaukee Bucks

