The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Rock Bottom Closes Downtown Milwaukee Brewpub
Part of national trend. Premiere riverwalk restaurant space available as building is converted to apartments.
Nov 17th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
2. Lakefront Tower Is Now Slimmer, Shorter
Proposed tower at 1550 N. Prospect now 25 stories, ‘better in every way,’ says developer.
Nov 14th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside the Newly Opened Journal Commons
Former newspaper headquarters now a 141-unit apartment building.
Nov 15th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Murphy’s Law: Dan Bice Undermines Elections Commission
Journal Sentinel reporter’s attack helps reinforce election lies.
Nov 14th, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
5. Transportation: State Picks I-94 Expansion Over ‘Fix at Six’ Proposal
But smaller Stadium Interchange proposed. Public meetings planned on final design for $1.2 billion project.
Nov 11th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
6. City Closes Penthouse Lounge
After seven-item police report, Common Council votes for non-renewal of northside bar.
Nov 14th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
7. Conference Touts Mayor’s 1,000,000 Milwaukeeans Goal
Urban Spaceship speakers offer ideas from scrapping I-794 to eliminating zoning code.
Nov 15th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
8. New Plant and Gift Shop Planned for Bay View By Honeypie Owner
Buttercup Gardens is expected to open in spring 2023.
Nov 17th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
9. Murphy’s Law: Billionaire Seeks to Mend Partisan Divide
Democrat David Einhorn, son of right-wing, north-shore Republicans, funds effort to heal America.
Nov 16th, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Foxtown Landing Wins First Approval
Architectural review board endorses proposed brewery, restaurant and adjacent dog park along Milwaukee River.
Nov 16th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. MPD Officer Involved Shooting
Nov 14th, 2022 by Milwaukee Police Department
2. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
5. Eight-lane I-94 East-West project proposal not in the best interest of area residents
Joint statement from Alderman Michael J. Murphy and Alderman Robert J. Bauman
Nov 11th, 2022 by Ald. Michael Murphy
8. Lake Park Ravine Road Bridge Successfully Reopened
Nov 15th, 2022 by Sup. Sheldon Wasserman
10. Statement from the Milwaukee Bucks on the Passing of Ron Stewart
Nov 18th, 2022 by Milwaukee Bucks
