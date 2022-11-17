Christmas at the Pabst Mansion is back. And the city's Christmas tree is in a new spot.

The holiday events are here! This weekend, Milwaukee is celebrating its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, which means that even though we haven’t reached Thanksgiving yet, the holidays are in full swing. Check out the historic Pabst Mansion’s holiday decorations with a guided tour that includes a mimosa. Shop for unique holiday gifts at either the Holiday Folk Fair International or Holiday Craft Fair. And if you aren’t already sick of hearing Christmas music, check out Skylight Music Theatre’s “A Jolly Holiday,” which opens this weekend but runs through December 31.

If touring a historical building with a mimosa in hand sounds like your kind of event, you’re in luck. The Christmas at the Pabst mansion tours open this weekend, giving guests a choice between a variety of tour options, including a twilight self-guided tour and a mimosa-guided tour. The historical mansion, built in 1892, will be completely decked out for the holidays, including dozens of Christmas trees. For more information on available tours and for ticket pricing, see the event website.

November 18-December 31: Skylight Music Theatre’s ‘A Jolly Holiday’

Skylight Music Theatre is ringing in the holidays with a Disney-themed performance. “A Jolly Holiday” will feature 30 fan-favorite Disney tunes performed by an ensemble of talented singers. The show will run through December 31. For ticket pricing and showtimes, see the event website.

November 18: City of Milwaukee’s 109th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

Who better to host this year’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony than the Milwaukee Bucks? This holiday season, Fiserv Forum is hosting the city’s 109th lighting ceremony – a tradition that is the second-longest-running official tree lighting ceremony in the United States (other than New York City). The event will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will host plenty of family-friendly activities, including a visit from Santa Claus himself. The tree has long been located near Milwaukee City Hall, but now has a new home at Deer District.

November 18-20: Holiday Folk Fair International

The Holiday Folk Fair International is a three-day celebration of the cultural heritage of southeastern Wisconsin. Explore the rich history and culture through performances, exhibits, interactive displays and more. The All Nations Theater will feature traditional music and dance, and the World Cafe will offer traditional dishes. For more information and for ticket pricing, see the event website.

Diet Lite, the Milwaukee-based indie-rock group that had their gear stolen and then put together a short film parodying the theft, is celebrating the release of its new EP Bad Larry with a show at Cactus Club. The show will also feature indie outfit Social Cig and the Chicago-based band The Dead Bolts. Tickets to the show are $15 in advance, or $20 at the door. The show will begin at 8:30 p.m. More information.

November 19: Holiday Craft Fair at State Fair Park

Shop for unique, hand-made gifts at the Holiday Craft Fair taking place at the Wisconsin State Fair Park. Featuring local makers, vendors and small businesses, the Holiday Craft Fair offers plenty of unique gift opportunities. The event will also be collecting non-perishable food items at the door, with the goal of aiding local food pantries. The event will feature a family-friendly kid’s corner as well as a large raffle. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.