Get in on the World Cup excitement at one of these Milwaukee bars.

Kickoff of the 2022 World Cup, the quadrennial soccer tournament expected to draw more than 5 billion viewers this year, is just days away.

Qatar will play host to the month-long tournament, which was pushed into the colder November months to spare players the scorching summer temps of the Arabian Peninsula. The first match will take place Nov. 20 between Qatar and Ecuador.

Approximately 7,000 miles to the west, Milwaukeeans are having the opposite problem. But despite plummeting temperatures, numerous bars in the city will host World Cup watch parties. So come, warm your heart with good sportsmanship and your soul with good food and drink.

The US will play three matches in the first nine days of the tournament for a chance to reach the knockout round. The first match against Wales is set for Monday, Nov. 21 at 1 p.m. Later that week, the US will take on England on Black Friday, Nov. 25 at 1 p.m. On Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 1 p.m., the US will play against Iran.

Nomad World Pub

From Nov. 20 until Dec. 18, Nomad World Pub, 1401 E. Brady St., will show virtually every match, accompanied by coffee and espresso drinks, beer, wine and cocktails. Fans can expect “festive, tempered outdoor spaces” and a large, heated tent — also known as The Igloo — for outdoor viewing. Festivities will also include food and beverage areas, game-day contests, giveaways and DJs.

SportClub

Located at 750 N. Jefferson St., SportClub is a sister business to Nomad. The downtown bar has proclaimed it will be “everything World Copa,” playing all matches with sound on and offering its brunch menu for every match day. In addition, every World Cup spectator at the bar will get a daily opportunity to win a $500 travel voucher to see their favorite soccer club anywhere in the world. More information is available on the SportClub Facebook page.

The Highbury Pub

This Bay View pub, known for its raucous early-morning crowd of footy fans, will be open for every match of the upcoming tournament. Fans responding to the early wake-up call (Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia will kick off Monday, Nov. 21 at 4 a.m. Milwaukee time) should know that the pub will not serve alcohol prior to 6 a.m. The Highbury Pub, 2322 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., will offer a special selection of global beers during the tournament in honor of participating countries. The pub is accepting suggestions for additions to the list on its Facebook page.

Red Lion Pub

Red Lion Pub on Tannery Row, a British restaurant and tavern, will air World Cup matches for spectators at its Lower East Side location, 1850 N. Water St. The pub regularly airs all types of sports competitions, from basketball to UFC and nearly everything in between. Eager fans can keep an eye on Red Lion’s Facebook page, where a roundup of upcoming events is posted weekly. Come game time, fans can cozy up to the fireplace with a pint and a hearty meal.

State Street Pizza Pub

State Street Pizza Pub, a restaurant and tavern near Deer District, will host watch parties for each of the US matches (Nov. 21, 25 and 29). The pub, 322. W. State St., will also be open for all 10 a.m. games, offering a $2 discount on select appetizers and tap beers. A previous iteration of the bar was called Upper 90, a soccer term referring to the upper right or left corner of the goal.

3rd Street Market Hall

3rd Street Market Hall, which recently welcomed two new vendors, is gearing up for even more excitement for its first World Cup. The downtown food and entertainment hall, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave., will air select matches on its newly-installed 15-foot, HD screen, offering fans a “one-of-a-kind viewing experience.” In partnership with SWARMM Events, the hall will feature promotions, activities and food and drink specials for the duration of the tournament. “We’re excited to piggyback off of the great energy of the city and rally behind exciting events that support our local teams, but also events that are happening outside of Wisconsin that have local buy-in,” said Eric Kaye, general manager of 3rd St. Market Hall. “We’re continually growing and evolving in our space and we love creating innovative ways for our guests to experience the property.” Fans can follow 3rd Street Market Hall on social media for daily updates.

Greater Milwaukee Area

Can’t get to the city? Several establishments outside of the city will host World Cup festivities.

Moran’s Pub is pulling out all the stops for the upcoming tournament. On Nov. 25, the family-owned Irish bar will host an outdoor viewing party in partnership with the City of Oak Creek. The family-friendly event will take place at Drexel Town Square, 8040 S. 6th St., starting at 9 a.m.

Fans are invited to gather round the big screen at 10 a.m. to watch the Netherlands face off against Ecuador. There will be food trucks, plus beer and specialty drinks from Moran’s.

Back in South Milwaukee, Moran’s Pub, 912 Milwaukee Ave., will screen games for the remainder of the tournament. Fans can expect drink specials, live music and more.

A full schedule of the tournament is available online.