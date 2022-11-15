New Event Space For Lincoln Avenue

La Rosita Hall, a place for birthday parties, small weddings, baby showers and more, will open next month.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Two Milwaukee business-owners are planning a new event space for the Lincoln Village neighborhood,

Josefina and Angel Gutierrez would open La Rosita Hall at 1432 W. Lincoln Ave., on the second floor of a building they own. El Atoron, a restaurant, occupies the first-floor space.

2106 W. National Ave.

The couple also owns El Jalapeño , a restaurant located at

The hall can accommodate up to 100 guests, and would be put to use for a variety of events including birthday parties, small weddings, baby showers and more, according to Josefina.

Guests who rent the hall would be tasked with decorating the space to their liking and bringing food, while the hall would provide alcohol, soda and other beverages.

A number of nearby restaurants offer catering. Tres Hermanos, a Mexican restaurant, is located one block east of La Rosita. Irene’s Catering is located just west, near Lincoln Avenue and 19th Street. To the south, Santurce Sports Bar & Grill offers traditional Puerto Rican dishes.

The couple expect to generate 10% of revenue from alcohol sales, with the remainder coming from rental fees and entertainment, which would include live bands, musicians, and DJs.

Though the approximately 3,000-square-foot event hall has experienced relatively little change throughout the past years, the same can’t be said for the space directly below, which has seen numerous restaurants come and go over the past 15 years. Morelia’s Market, a grocery store; Restaurante los Soles; El Habanero restaurant and bar; El Botanero restaurant and bar; African Garden restaurant; and Kumbala restaurant and bar all occupied the building for a stint between 2007 and the present.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

La Rosita is expected to open Dec. 1 and will accept bookings via phone.

Once open, La Rosita Hall would have hours Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2:30 a.m.

City records do not indicate any plans for commercial alterations to the building.

Following the event hall’s December opening, interested parties can contact Josefina at 414-517-3603.