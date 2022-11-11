After License Debate, Downtown Bar Offers Up New Thursday Specials

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Red, White and Blue is rolling out a new list of specials ahead of the weekend.

While the self-described “Milwaukee’s party bar” will no longer run its popular All You Can Drink (AYCD) special, there are still plenty of great deals in store for patrons, according to RWB owner Jake Dehne.

“I think I’m being very competitive and working hard to make sure that customers are happy also,” Dehne said in an interview.

Thursday night, or as it’s known at RWB, “The Weekend Pregame 2.0,” now includes a $10 cup for customers with a college ID ($15 without a college ID). The special includes five $1 refills, which are tracked via a wristband with tabs. When customers purchase a drink, the bartender removes one tab.

“When the tabs are gone, they’re done with the five drinks,” Dehne said. The new special will allow the bar to monitor patrons to prevent excessive drinking, he added. “If for some reason someone is perceived as becoming intoxicated, we can remove the wristband and remove the cup.”

A new addition, $2 bombs (a mixed drink that comprises a shot dropped into a larger glass of alcohol), will also be among the specials. Beer pong at Buckhead Saloon, located inside RWB, and music by DJ BG Good will round out the Thursday evening festivities.

The modified deal comes after Dehne volunteered to change the special during a Nov. 1 hearing before the Common Council. The previous special offered customers with college ID an AYCD deal for $10. The council mulled issuing a 15-day suspension before accepting Dehne’s offer to drop the special.

“We wanted to see if we could help change the culture a little bit,” said Dehne, who has previously noted that Thursdays are extremely competitive nights for downtown bars, with establishments jockeying to offer the best deals.

Starting Nov. 10, the deals will run each Thursday from 9 p.m. until bar close at RWB, 1044 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

A full list of specials is available on the RWB website.