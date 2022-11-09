Public Museum Will Host Town Hall About Proposed New Home
Virtual event design to share survey results, solicit additional feedback.
The leaders of the Milwaukee Public Museum will present the organization’s plan for a new home, preview results from a survey on future exhibits and facility design and answer questions at a Nov. 16 event.
The virtual, town-hall-style event will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. The event will be hosted by museum CEO Ellen Censky and chief planning officer Katie Sanders.
The nonprofit is pursuing a new $240 million natural history museum at the corner of N. 6th St. and W. McKinley Ave. Demolition work began in June and the organization unveiled a conceptual exterior design in July for a five-story, 200,000-square-foot facility. It would replace the museum’s existing home at 800 W. Wells St.
The nonprofit hopes to break ground on the project in late 2023 and open the facility in 2026. The organization still needs to complete a fundraising campaign as well as secure zoning approval from the Common Council.
The new building will contain exhibit space, visitor services, a cafe and retail store, underground parking, collections research and storage, classrooms, an auditorium, event venue space, offices, a small workshop for exhibit maintenance and back-of-house spaces. The current museum, 800 W. Wells St., will continue to operate until the new museum opens.
The new facility is being designed by Kahler Slater, Ennead Architects and Thinc Design. A partnership of Mortenson Construction and ALLCON will lead the general contracting.
MPM has been pursuing the new facility for more than five years. Its current facility, built in the 1960s, is “falling apart” according to the museum, including a leaking roof and bursting pipes.
Advance registration is required. Questions can be submitted in advance by emailing future@mpm.edu.
Renderings
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the MPM and Betty Brinn Complex
- Public Museum Will Host Town Hall About Proposed New Home - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 9th, 2022
- Public Museum Wants Your Opinions - Graham Kilmer - Sep 15th, 2022
- Will New Public Museum Recognize Union? - Graham Kilmer - Aug 22nd, 2022
- New Public Museum Design Unveiled - Graham Kilmer - Jul 18th, 2022
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Demolition Starts For New Public Museum - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 7th, 2022
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Betty Brinn Pulls Out of New Museum Complex - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 8th, 2022
- Murphy’s Law: About The Public Museum’s Name Change - Bruce Murphy - Mar 22nd, 2022
- MKE County: Crowley, Nicholson Sign Museum Deal - Graham Kilmer - Mar 21st, 2022
- MKE County: Board Okays $45 Million for New Museum - Graham Kilmer - Mar 15th, 2022
- MKE County: Will Museum Drop ‘Public’ From Name? - Graham Kilmer - Mar 14th, 2022
Read more about MPM and Betty Brinn Complex here