New Bar and Event Space For South Side

Waterfall Lounge and Event would offer food, drinks and entertainment on 1st and Mitchell.

A new lounge and event space on the near South Side would combine food and drink with relaxing music, TV and dancing.

Waterfall Lounge and Event, a project of Sharita Lee, is expected to open in the coming months at 107 E. Mitchell St., across the street from the Milwaukee County Transit KK Station, in the city’s Clock Tower Acres neighborhood.

The business would open within a 14,622-square-foot building, which also houses The Foundry Tattoo Company and La Mexicana bar and restaurant. Another business, Chill & Puff Hookah Lounge, applied for an occupancy permit in early 2021 but never opened. The second floor of the building contains residential apartments.

Lee, who paid $8,000 for the business, plans to open the place on Dec. 10, according to a liquor license application. The application also notes that Lee is not planning any construction or commercial alterations to the space.

Waterfall Lounge and Event would cater mostly to a 25-and-older crowd, with plans to feature DJs, comedy acts, live bands, dancing and karaoke.

The lounge would offer alcoholic drinks as well as food including frozen pizza and other options.

The building itself, built in 1903, was originally a retail space, and has housed a wide variety of businesses throughout its lifetime. Ampersand Theater, Thrifty Ewe Resale, Metro PCS and other businesses have occupied the building in recent years.

Lee did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Photos