What’s New at 1840 Brewing Company

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Since its 2017 opening, 1840 Brewing Company has offered guests an array of snacks to accompany their brews, but recently, the Bay View tap room has quietly expanded its food offerings to include heat-and-eat options from local purveyors.

The menu consists of frozen items from Flourchild Pizza, Lumpia City and Tots on the Street, all of which can be warmed up to eat on-site, paired with one of 1840 Brewing’s ales, lagers, sours or stouts.

The menu items are also available frozen for to-go service.

Owner Kyle Vetter said the partnerships allow him to offer patrons more substantial, high-quality food options while working within the limited kitchen space at the brewery.

In the past, 1840 Brewing has been known to host food trucks, and Vetter said the trucks will continue to make appearances for special events, such as Nov. 18 when Heirloom is scheduled to roll up for a fish fry.

Long term, Vetter said he has no plans to further expand the food program due to limited space at its location, 342 E. Ward St.

What is expanding though, is the tap room’s hours. Vetter said additional staff from this year’s “very robust beer garden season” opted to stay on, allowing 1840 Brewing to be open on previously-closed Mondays.

Due to the new schedule, the brewery will be open for Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31, and Vetter is planning to sweeten up the day with a candy-flavored mini keg.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

“To celebrate, we filled a firkin with Imperial Porter, Reese’s peanut butter and Hershey’s cacao powder,” Vetter said.

The firkin will be tapped promptly at 4 p.m., when the tap room opens. Full pours will be $5.

1840’s name references the first year that a commercial brewery started in Milwaukee, and also was chosen because thc company uses old-world brewing techniques.

1840 Brewing is open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.