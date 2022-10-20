Without one or more of these solutions Milwaukee will see drastic cuts in service.

Can the City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County succeed in overcoming their fiscal woes? Both face very challenging budgets in the next few years. In the short run, funds from the Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) will help delay the worst of the crunch. Once those funds are spent, however, the situation could become especially challenging.

The details are included in the proposed City of Milwaukee budget. A report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum, alarmingly entitled Nearing the Brink, has additional analysis of the future challenge.

A major contributor to the upcoming challenge is the ongoing shrinkage of shared revenue payments to both the city and the county over the past 25 years. The shared revenue goes back more than a century, to when the state passed an income tax (the nation’s first) and promised to share some of that revenue with all cities and counties.

The chart below shows the nominal level, the value in then-current dollars, of these payments to the city of Milwaukee (in blue) and Milwaukee County (in rust) since 2000. In that year the state formally locked each municipality into the prior century’s nominal level.

Effectively, of the three major sources of tax revenue—taxes on incomes, on sales, and on property—Wisconsin has exclusive control of the first two, leaving property taxes to counties and local municipalities. That has made them very dependent on state shared revenue; that’s all the more true for local governments (like Milwaukee) with lower average property values to fund public services.

Using nominal dollars, the numbers from then on are essentially flat. This approach ignores the effect of inflation. With inflation, the years go by, the buying power of the dollar gradually gets smaller.

The next graph shows the same data but using “real” dollars that take inflation into account.

As can be seen from the two charts, when adjusted by the consumer price index, the $245 million that went to the city of Milwaukee in 2000 would have had to grow to $363 million today to have the same buying power. Similarly, the county’s $57 million would have to grow to $84 million. Put another way, both the city and the county have seen a cut of around 37% in a major part of their funding.

It is unclear to me why those making decisions thought it was smart policy to tie next year’s shared revenue to the previous year’s shared revenue in nominal dollars, thus assuring that shared revenue would be set on a course of decline, whatever happened to the overall economy. The chart below shows the tax revenue available to Wisconsin over the same period. Since the Great Recession bottomed out, Wisconsin’s tax revenue has steadily risen, by at least 29%, even as the revenue shared with Milwaukee has steadily declined.

Further good news for Wisconsin’s finance came in a report from the Wisconsin Department of Administration dated Oct. 14. The state enjoyed a surplus in the 2021-22 fiscal year (FY 2022) of $4.3 billion. The state’s “rainy day fund” (officially the “Budget Stabilization Fund”) is currently at $1.6 billion. Together, the two total slightly more than $6 billion

There are several possible measures that would help both the city and the county to get out of their present and growing financial crisis. Of these the solution that has received the most attention is a city or county sales tax. According to the Tax Foundation, only 13 states do not allow local governments to impose sales taxes (all but 5 states have statewide sales taxes).

Included in the Wisconsin Policy Forum’s report on Milwaukee’s fiscal condition is a table showing the combined state and local sales tax of the Midwest’s largest cities, which I have reproduced below. Milwaukee has the lowest sales tax rate of all the cities. One argument for such taxes is that it would also be paid by visitors and those with jobs in the city who benefit from city services. Otherwise, the whole cost of those services falls on residents.

A second possible source of new income is a local income or wage tax. According to a list compiled by the conservative Tax Foundation, 17 states allow local governments to impose income taxes, including two of Wisconsin’s neighbors, Michigan and Iowa, as well as a near-neighbor, Indiana. Compared to sales taxes, and for that matter property taxes, an income tax can be designed to be progressive—so that higher income people pay more, an advantage at a time of growing concern about inequality. By the same token, that feature may draw the attention of lobbying groups that advocate for lower taxes on the wealthy.

The fact that the Wisconsin Policy Forum discusses a sales tax but not a local income tax may reflect a judgement that the income tax is not viable politically. It is notable, however, that Iowa and Indiana are considered safely Republican states.

A third possible approach that that might merit consideration is this: to redesign Wisconsin’s shared revenue along the lines of its “equalized” education aid. Under that program, to over-simplify for each district, the district’s total property value is divided by its number of students. The resulting ratio is then used to determine how much aid Wisconsin gives to the district: the lower the wealth per student the higher the state aid.

The city and county and Milwaukee business leaders have been pushing hardest for the local sales tax. Without this or some other solution both the city and county will be forced to make drastic cuts in services. As the Wisconsin Policy Forum’s report concludes, “the terrain ahead is steep and treacherous and Milwaukee and state leaders cannot delay for long the work that will be needed to chart a path to safety. With this report, we hope we have provided them a clearer picture of the dangers to come and a sense of urgency in negotiating them.”