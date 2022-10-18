Deal Struck To Allow Pabst To Operate Historic Mansion as Venue

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Pabst Theater Group (PTG) will be able to use a historic downtown mansion for weddings and other events after all. But only after PTG, which purchased the property in July, agreed to limit the number, length and nature of events.

On Sept. 27, the Licenses Committee voted 3-0 to recommend the denial of PTG’s request for a new license to operate what has long been known as Villa Filomena at 1119 N. Marshall St. But the proposal was sent back for another hearing on Oct. 11.

The operation in recent years has engendered criticism from neighboring residents who have complained about excessive noise and other logistical issues with large events held in the house. It is located in a heavily-residential corner of Downtown.

Area Alderman Robert Bauman has repeatedly called the venue an attempt to fit a square peg in a round hole, but after initially moving to deny the license, he’s now backing its approval. “It is not exactly the open-ended plan that was before us before. It is a significantly restrictive plan,” said Bauman on Tuesday.

Attorney Michael Maistelman, who wasn’t representing PTG during the initial hearings, brokered an agreement to see the license approved. The deal restricts Pabst to 12 non-wedding special events, none of which can be concerts, and only two weddings per week with a maximum of 48 per year.

“Music played outside of the venue will be turned off by 6 p.m.,” said Maistelman. The attorney said, based on a site visit by the Milwaukee Police Department, lighting and camera changes will also be made.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Events are required to stop all music by 11 p.m., with guests leaving by 11:30 p.m. and vendors by midnight. If a wedding is held on Sunday it must end by 6 p.m.

PTG is to invest approximately $475,000 into the property over the next year as part of the plan of operation. That includes replacing the roof and adding soundproofing ($100,000), a new HVAC system ($100,000) and several other renovation projects.

In July, PTG paid $1.55 million for the 8,752-square-foot house, rebranding it The Fitzgerald, and has hosted events at the space in partnership with prior owners Anthony and Janice Sanfilippo.

The revised agreement drew the support of adjacent neighboring City Green condominium owners, but not everyone is in support of the agreement.

Neighbor Doug Downing, who has testified against the license at each hearing, shared a video with the committee that included someone repeatedly yelling “f*ck the neighbors” at a Sept. 30 event. He suggested it was an employee of PTG, but that neighbors just wanted reasonable accommodations made. No one from PTG disputed the authenticity of the video.

“That video was disturbing,” said Alderman

Mary Slough, who lives next door to the venue, also reiterated concern over the use of her driveway.

But PTG had approximately 20 people in attendance in support of the license. That includes City Green condo board president Wayne Jurecki and Milwaukee Turners executive director Emilio De Torre. The Turners own Turner Hall, which PTG rents a portion of as a venue. “They are excellent neighbors. They are excellent tenants,” said De Torre.

Neighbor Lee Johnson said he switched from opposition to support based on the responsiveness of PTG.

The Licenses Committee unanimously endorsed the license’s approval Tuesday. The full council is scheduled to vote on the agreement in two weeks.

Could It Be Demolished?

The approval comes with the threat of demolition looming.

“Real estate abhors a vacuum,” said Bauman of a potential consequence of an outright license denial. He said the property is in an area that could support a new high-rise building, and many people might support that.

If the license were denied, he said PTG could pursue selling or leasing the building to a quiet operator, like a nonprofit group. “That’s probably unlikely, if not impossible. What’s more likely is they would market the property for development,” said the alderman.

Bauman said the fact that the building is historically designated does not guarantee its protection, it just establishes a process that must be followed.

The alderman said Maistelman approached him before the Oct. 11 council meeting with a plan to address neighbor concerns. “I said ‘yeah, okay, let’s see what we can do.’ Because the consequences of denial might be worse,” said Bauman.

“It was a team effort involving the neighbors, Alderman Bauman and my client,” Maistelman told Urban Milwaukee after the hearing.

PTG continues to book new events for The Fitzgerald. An email sent Oct. 10 encourages bookings through 2024. The venue website touts suitability for weddings, corporate events, business meetings, luncheons, holiday parties, birthdays, bridal showers, rehearsal dinners, elopements, baby showers and more. The renamed venue, built in 1870, is now named for its original owner, Great Lakes captain Robert Patrick Fitzgerald.

PTG, best known for its concerts, books events at the Pabst Theater, Riverside Theater, Turner Hall Ballroom, Back Room @ Colectivo and the Miller High Life Theatre.

The expanding operation, led by Gary Witt, took over booking and operations for the 4,087-seat Miller High Life Theatre in March. PTG is also a partner in an effort to create a 3,500-person venue as part of the multi-use development planned for downtown Milwaukee called the Iron District. PTG currently hosts weddings at Turner Hall Ballroom, but doesn’t own the event space. It also offers private events at its other venues.