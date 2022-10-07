Boosters, Vaccination Key to COVID-19 Progress
County health policy advisor calls for more people to get new booster.
Getting Milwaukee County’s population vaccinated against COVID-19 has been an uphill battle for awhile now, as the pace of vaccination has slowed to a crawl, but increased immunity at the population level is the key to current downward trends in disease says the county’s health policy leader.
Referencing a recent poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation, Dr. Ben Weston, chief health policy advisor for the county, told Urban Milwaukee “more than 50% of adults have heard little to nothing about the new bivalent COVID booster.”
The percentage of booster-eligible residents that have received a booster is 58%, according to the latest countywide vaccination report. Among all county residents, only 61.3% are completely vaccinated.
There has been a gradual decrease in disease burden over the past month, and Milwaukee County was recently listed as having a low level of disease by the CDC based on reported case data and healthcare capacity in the area.
“Maintaining immunity in the face of ongoing COVID transmission is the key to keeping our disease burden low,” Weston said. “The safest and most effective way to do that is to get boosted.”
A weekly report tracking COVID-19 in the county indicates the downward trend in disease burden continues. The report is produced by local epidemiologists, public health officials and faculty from the Medical College of Wisconsin and UW-Milwaukee.
“When looking at graphs of cases in the entire county and among kids, we see a sustained slow decrease in cases over the past few weeks but evidence of a plateau in the most recent days,” said Darren Rausch, director of the Greenfield Health Department, in an email releasing the latest report to colleagues.
There were 99 adults hospitalized due to COVID-19 this past week, down from 106 the previous week. Among children, hospitalizations went down from 12 to 8. There were zero deaths reported this past week.
The positivity rate increased week over week. This statistic is a measure of the percentage of tests that come back positive for COVID-19. It was 9.1% this past week, up from 8.2% the week prior.
The weekly report, the children’s report and the vaccination report are available on Urban Milwaukee.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- MKE County: Boosters, Vaccination Key to COVID-19 Progress - Graham Kilmer - Oct 7th, 2022
- Wisconsin Supreme Court To Take Up Case On Ivermectin - Erik Gunn - Oct 1st, 2022
- City of Milwaukee Weekly COVID-19 Update - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Sep 30th, 2022
- MKE County: County Drops Mask Rules for Courthouse, Buses - Graham Kilmer - Sep 30th, 2022
- MKE County: Milwaukee At Low Level of COVID-19 - Graham Kilmer - Sep 29th, 2022
- Federally Funded COVID-19 Vaccines Will End. What’s Next? - Graham Kilmer - Sep 27th, 2022
- Stay Healthy this Fall: COVID-19 At-Home Tests and Booster Shots Still Available with No Out-of-Pocket Cost - Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Sep 26th, 2022
- Supervisor Coggs-Jones Applauds Expanded Access to Free COVID-19 Self-Tests - Sup. Priscilla E Coggs-Jones - Sep 12th, 2022
- City of Milwaukee Weekly COVID-19 Update - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Sep 9th, 2022
- Milwaukee Health Department Begins Administration of Updated COVID-19 Booster Vaccine to Target Omicron Subvariant - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Sep 9th, 2022
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here