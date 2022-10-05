Froedtert Planning New Southside Clinic
North Shore Bank will also open branch
A former CVS convenience store and pharmacy on Milwaukee’s South Side would be redeveloped into a primary care clinic under a proposal from the Froedtert Health & Medical College of Wisconsin health network. North Shore Bank, based on city permits, would occupy a small portion of the building.
The clinic would open in the 16,684-square-foot building at 1302-1338 W. Forest Home Ave., near the street’s intersection with W. Historic Mitchell St. Despite the fact that city records indicate it was constructed in 1995, the building is located in the Mitchell Street Historic District and subject to Historic Preservation Commission oversight.
The proposal, based on an application, calls for 16 exam rooms, one consultant room, one lab/blood draw area, two central nurse areas, two doctor training rooms, 10 offices and one multi-purpose conference room. It is expected the new facility would house 24 to 28 staff members and residency students.
The property is owned by El Rey Properties, a real estate investment firm associated with the Villarreal family. Brandon Ciebell of Colliers International is serving as the owner’s representative on the project according to the application. Interior demolition work has reportedly already been completed. El Rey acquired the property in July 2021, the same year the CVS closed, for $2.15 million.
The facility would operate Monday through Friday. Eppstein Uhen Architects is leading the design of the facility and submitted the application.
According to drawings submitted by Eppstein, an unidentified bank tenant would occupy 2,420 square feet of space at the southeast corner of the building. Outlot buildings in the development are currently occupied by Domino’s Pizza and Reflections Jewelry pawn shop. City building permit requests indicate the bank is North Shore Bank.
Just a few blocks to the southwest, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin opened a new clinic and building earlier this year. It replaced the Forest Home Library; a building that the historic commission attempted to historically protect before being overruled by the Common Council.
The last new facility Froedtert and MCW opened in the city proper was the McKinley Health Center, 1271 N. 6th St., in 2017. It is attached to the Milwaukee Bucks‘ training facility. Eppstein also designed that clinic.
Photos and Renderings
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
Related Legislation: File 220753
Eyes on Milwaukee
-
Business Incubator Planned for 52nd and CenterOct 4th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Judge Rules Northridge Mall Must Be DemolishedOct 3rd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Milwaukee Bucks Creating Deer District Business Improvement DistrictSep 29th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene