Entrepreneur-contractor-nurse would breathe new life into vacant building.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Contractor Deshawntae Griffin is looking to buy a vacant, city-owned building at 5124-5126 W. Center St. and redevelop much of the structure as a business incubator.

“This young lady has been doing some wonderful things in our city,” said Department of City Development Dwayne Edwards in presenting her proposal to the Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee Tuesday afternoon.

Griffin said the vision is to provide low-cost office space, internet and fax access, as well as basic support for business incorporation and government documents. The upper floor of the building will include two renovated apartments.

The 3,380-square-foot building was built in 1927 in the Mediterranean Revival architectural style. It’s been vacant for several years. The city acquired the property through property tax foreclosure in 2015 from Hunter Greene Investments. Griffin would rehabilitate the building’s facade and replace windows and doors. A city report says the interior has “been vandalized and has considerable deferred maintenance.”

“I have a contracting company, and we renovate homes all the time and businesses,” said Griffin, who holds a contracting license. Her renovation work includes the formerly city-owned house she currently lives in.

Griffin said her business, Dedai Enterprises, helped more than 40 trucking companies get started in the past year. Griffin said she is also a nurse and supports community-based residential facilities.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

“So you never sleep?” asked area Alderman, the chair of the Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee.

“It’s rewarding to help others,” said Griffin.

“I’m happy to have you in the 10th District,” said Murphy.

Griffin is to pay $11,250 for the property. It was listed for $15,000. Past tenants, according to a city report, have included a grocer, dance studio, church, business service use and process server.

It’s one of a trio of W. Center St. buildings in the Saint Joseph neighborhood the city is trying to sell.

The committee unanimously endorsed the sale.

Photos