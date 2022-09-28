Attorney General Seeks Huge Spending Hike

Calling it a ‘crime-fighting budget,’ Kaul wants a roughly 60% increase in next biennium.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is asking for a big spending bump in the state Department of Justice’s next budget.

Kaul’s wishlist for the statewide law enforcement agency would total $490 million in funding. That includes $253.7 million in general purpose revenue — a roughly 60 percent increase compared to the current budget. Wisconsin’s state budgets cover a two-year cycle.

Kaul, a Democrat who’s running Nov. 8 to keep his seat against Republican Eric Toney, pegs the request as a “crime-fighting budget.”

The budget ask includes additional grant money to local law enforcement, along with funding for a 24-hour hotline to report hate crimes. And Kaul wants the DOJ to hire more staff, including 19 additional special agents and analysts within the Division of Criminal Investigation, as well as 16 DNA analysts, toxicologists and crime scene response specialists to help state crime labs. He’s also asking for two more violent crime prosecutors, which he says will expand the state’s capacity for taking on criminal cases.

“In the next state budget, it’s critical that the legislature finally ensures that communities have the resources they need for public safety,” Kaul said in a statement.

Evers, who took office in 2019, faces Republican Tim Michels in November’s general election. Budget requests from state agencies were due this month and the Wisconsin Department of Administration is compiling them in a report for the governor’s review.

Attorney General Josh Kaul asks for big spending bump in next DOJ budget was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.