North-Side Shopping Center Gains New Businesses
New event venues and convenience store for strip mall at Silver Spring and Green Bay.
Changes are coming to a strip shopping center on Milwaukee’s North Side.
Constructed in 1960 and located at 1935 W. Silver Spring Dr., near the border of Milwaukee and Glendale, the center was home to approximately 10 businesses more than a decade ago, but occupancy has dwindled in recent years. Now, several recently-opened and upcoming businesses are bringing new life to the center.
In August, Hudson opened Q&R Studios. The business is a reverse mullet of sorts — the front area of the 1,829-square-foot space operates as an event venue for parties, while the back area, a garage for car tune-ups, is all business.
Another new business, Eclipse Lounge, a tavern and entertainment venue that would be run by Amandeep Lehal and Charnjit Kaur, has a proposed opened date of Oct. 15, according to a license application.
Eclipse Lounge expects 80% of its revenue to come from alcohol sales, the license application states. The remaining 20% would come from public entertainment. Pool tables and amusement machines are listed as sources of entertainment.
During a Sept. 29, 2020 licenses committee meeting Ashanti Hamilton, who was District 1 Alderman at the time, said that Stark Foods is a “known business in the district” and that the owners “do a really good job of renovating and changing commercial strips in the city.”
There are three Stark locations throughout Milwaukee. Kaur is agent for two of them.
Other businesses at the shopping center include Adore Her & Style clothing boutique, Transcending Spa and Salon, Milwaukee Automotive Locksmith and Americash Loans, a cash advance loan company.
