The Autumn-themed events have arrived in Milwaukee! Go pumpkin bowling while enjoying a Pumpkin Spice Latte Cream Puff at the Harvest Fair, and shop from local businesses at the Black-Owned Autumn Marketplace. Check out a new spin on the traditional Oktoberfest celebration with Amorphic Beer’s Czechtoberfest, and get to know Milwaukee a little better with the Doors Open Milwaukee event.

September 23-25: Harvest Fair

Harvest Fair is celebrating 29 years of ushering in the season with live music, lumberjack shows and local vendors. Indulge in a variety of Autumn-flavored treats, including the Pumpkin Spice Latte Cream Puff. Participate in family-friendly activities like pumpkin bowling and scarecrow building, and catch a number of big acts performing across multiple stages, such as Too Hype Crew and Renegade Wildflower. Harvest Fair sets up on the Wisconsin State Fair Grounds, and admission to the fair is free. For more information, click here.

September 23: Hungry Hearts: A Bruce Springsteen Tribute

Tomorrow is The Boss’ birthday, and what better way to celebrate Bruce Springsteen than to enjoy a night of his music performed live. Linneman’s Riverwest Inn is putting on a tribute show, featuring an assortment of Milwaukee singer songwriters and bands. On the lineup is ANDII, Riverwest Aces and Pete Freeman of Ladybird. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Admission to the show is $10.

This annual event shows the love for our four-legged best friends with its ninth year of Fromm Petfest! Catch the various pet-themed competitions, such as Dock Diving and agility courses, or check out the carnival-themed Crunch Zone. There will be a variety of ticketed pet attractions, with all proceeds being donated to various pet-related nonprofit organizations. And don’t forget to check out the adorable costume contest. Petfest will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission and parking for this event are both free.

September 24: Milwaukee Comic Con

Calling all nerds – the mighty Milwaukee Comic Con event is back! The Wisconsin State Fair Grounds Exposition Center will host a packed convention of artists, vendors and cosplayers. Milwaukee Comic Con will feature a cosplay contest, a Magic: the Gathering contest and special guests like illustrator Jordan Gunderson. General Admission to the convention is $8, and the event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here for additional info.

September 24: Amorphic Beer CzechtoberFest

Riverwest brewery Amorphic Beer is putting a spin on a traditional Bavarian festival, switching the spotlight from German bier to Czech pivo. CzechtoberFest will feature sausages as well as three specialty Czech-inpsired lagers and a performance by Pay the Devil. Tickets for CzechtoberFest are $25 each and includes food and a custom Amorphic-branded dimpled mug stein. For more information, check out Urban Milwaukee’s preview of the event here.

Doors Open, the popular event that gives guests the opportunity to explore historical buildings around the city, is back! Doors Open features a variety of free tours, ticketed tours and self-guided app tours. This year will feature over 100 sites to explore, including, for the first time, the Fiserv Forum. For a complete list of participating buildings and when tours are available, click here.

September 25: Black-Owned Autumn Marketplace

The Deer District is hosting the Black-Owned Autumn Marketplace, a celebration of Black-owned businesses and Black makers and artists. Shop a variety of clothing and arts & crafts, and enjoy food from an assortment of food trucks. The event will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.