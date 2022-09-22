Police Union Sues City, Wants All Its Guns Replaced
Suit says MPD's SIG Sauger guns inadvertently fired three times, twice injuring officers.
The union representing Milwaukee police officers wants to see all of the department-issued pistols replaced after another incident where one of the guns appears to have inadvertently discharged.
On Sept. 10, in the process of investigating a hit-and-run crash, one officer shot another without ever taking a weapon out of the holster or pulling the trigger.
The Milwaukee Police Association says the department-issued SIG Sauger P320 firearms have inadvertently fired three times in two years, twice injuring officers.
“It is unacceptable that we now have hundreds of cases around the [country] with known unintentional discharges and the city is failing to act,” said union president Andrew Wagner in a statement. “We file this lawsuit not just for the safety of our members and their families, but for all Milwaukee residents, who we believe could fall victim to another unintentional discharge if these guns are not replaced.”
MPD has used the weapon since July 2019. The department uses nine-millimeter bullets.
Could the city replace the weapons to resolve the lawsuit? “That’s something we’re looking into right now,” said Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Tuesday. He declined further comment, citing the pending lawsuit.
In 2019, a press release from the manufacturer quoted then-police chief Alfonso Morales praising the gun. “We chose the Sig Sauer P320 as the official duty firearm for the men and women of the Milwaukee Police Department based on the pistol’s superior performance, accuracy, and dependability throughout our rigorous testing process,” said Morales. “During this transition, we are finding that our officers appreciate the ability to choose their grip size based on the modularity of the P320, and we are seeing the positive effects of this comfort in higher qualifying scores overall. Our transition to the SIG Sauer P320 has been seamless, and we couldn’t be more pleased with our decision to make it the official duty pistol of the Milwaukee Police Department.”
The association is represented by Thomas Sucevic and Brendan Matthews of Cermele & Matthews. The lawsuit asks that the city replace every firearm, award damages for injuries and cover legal fees associated with the case. A notice of claim was first filed in 2021.
