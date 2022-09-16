Lost Whale To Dress Up As “What We Do in the Shadows” TV Show for Halloween

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Break out those wooden stakes — a “What We Do in the Shadows”-themed pop-up is coming soon to Bay View.

From Oct. 28 to 30, Lost Whale, 2151 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., will transform into Nadja’s, a fictional nightclub and choice hangout for a group of Staten Island vampires in FX’s mockumentary-style comedy.

andare co-owners of Lost Whale and fans of the show.

“We’re just always saying quotes and making voices and just laughing about it all the time,” Duval said.

What started as a running joke quickly gained momentum as Duval and Beres realized the public’s enthusiasm for the show, which follows the trials and tribulations of a group of vampires as they navigate modern-day life in New York City.

“I was not really expecting the amount of positive feedback,” Duval said. “It turns out there’s a lot of other people that really think it’s going to be good.”

In past years, the bar has presented a “Nightmare Before Christmas” pop-up at Halloween and a wildly popular “Elf” pop-up for the winter holidays. Duval said he toyed with the idea of s “Stranger Things” theme before landing on a final decision.

Attendees are encouraged to come in costume and can look forward to ordering “one human, alcohol beer please,” or choosing from a selection of themed specialty cocktails like Throat Juice, inspired by the signature drink at the fictional Nadja’s.

Halloween weekend will see the bar’s typical bright and whimsical interior replaced with dark lighting and other “vampire-esque” decor, Duval said.

Duval’s talk about “blood sprinklers” as decor was all jest, but he and Beres are seriously considering hosting a blood drive as a charity component for the weekend. There is also talk of a food truck, but Duval said the event is still in its early stages of planning. Keep an eye on the Lost Whale Facebook page for additional details.

The show, a spin-off of the 2015 film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, will be playing on Lost Whale’s tvs throughout the weekend. For those who want to get a head start, the show’s four seasons are available to stream on Hulu.