Harvest Day Festival Returns

The 21st annual Harvest Day Festival is returning to the Lindsay Heights neighborhood.

The long-running festival, organized by Walnut Way Conservation Corp., invites community members to gather at the Fondy Farmers Market for “a family-friendly day of music, food, retail vendors and resource sharing,” according to a press release for the event.

The festival is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Fondy Park, 2200 W. Fond du Lac Ave.

This year’s theme, “Rekindle, Rejoin, Restore,” reflects the opportunity to connect with other residents in celebration of the end-of-summer harvest from community garden and urban farm Alice’s Garden. The theme also refers to the feeling of re-establishing connections as neighborhoods “begin to emerge from the pandemic.”

“Harvest Day is a day to enjoy food, music, friends and family in community,” said Antonio Butts, executive director of Walnut Way. “It’s an opportunity to celebrate our successes over the past year and lift up the talents and assets of our community as we work toward a better quality of life for everyone.”

Joseph Wilke will host a lineup of local performers for the event including Cigarette Break, Sondra B Soulful, DJ GID Money & Milwaukee Flyers, and Watch Me Shine Youth Performers.

United Way, WI Voices, Institute for Sustainable Communities, We Energies Foundation, Microsoft, and Roberts and Ryan Insurance are among the sponsors for the event, which is free and open to the public.

More information about live performances and vendors is available on the Walnut Way website.